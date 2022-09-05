IND vs PAK 2022: [WATCH] Pakistan players in the dressing room display raw emotions after their team’s thrilling win over India

Pakistan players in the dressing room went through a gamut of emotions during the last few moments of a pulsating Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match against India on Sunday (September 4) in Dubai. Pakistan held their nerve and pulled off a close five-wicket win over their arch rivals in the last over.

India and Pakistan met in the T20 tournament for the second time on Sunday and, like on the first occasion, the game went down to the wire. This time, though, Pakistan emerged triumphant.

It all came down to the last over, with Pakistan needing seven to win. Asif Ali struck the second ball from Arshdeep Singh for a boundary, but was trapped lbw on the fourth delivery. Iftikhar Ahmed, however, took Pakistan over the line, driving a full toss down the ground for a couple.

As Pakistan clinched a close win, players in the dressing room went berserk, with leg-spinner Shadab Khan and young pacer Naseem Khan, among others, roaring in delight. PCB’s official Twitter handle shared a video of the celebrations with the caption:

“The raw emotions, the reactions and the celebrations. Relive the last over of Pakistan's thrilling five-wicket win over India from the team dressing room.”

Set a challenging 182 for victory, Pakistan’s chase was guided by Mohammad Rizwan, who scored an unbeaten 71 off 15. Mohammad Nawaz, who was promoted to No. 4, responded to the challenge by smashing 42 in only 20 balls. He struck six fours and two sixes to stun the Indians.

“Partnership between Rizwan and Nawaz was crucial”- Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Chasing 182, Pakistan were in some trouble early on, having lost their captain Babar Azam (14) and Fakhar Zaman (15) cheaply. However, a whirlwind third-wicket stand of 73 between Rizwan and pinch-hitter Nawaz swung the momentum of the game. Speaking at the post-match conference, Babar admitted:

“That partnership between Rizwan and Nawaz was very crucial for us and it was an excellent one.”

On the masterstroke to promote Nawaz in the batting order, he explained:

“I try to apply things according to the situation. We felt Nawaz had to go up the order to counter their two wrist-spinners.

“The way our spinners bowled was really good and our fast bowlers came back really well too,” he added.

Pakistan’s next Super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2022 will be against Afghanistan in Dubai on September 7.

