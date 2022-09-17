“Aapki bowling ki mazak udaane ke liye muaafii”- Irfan Pathan after Mohammad Kaif picks his first-ever wicket for India Maharajas

Former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Kaif recently engaged in funny banter on Twitter.

Kaif was mostly known for his batting and fielding during his Indian career. He shared a clip after picking up his first-ever wicket for India during Legends League Cricket on Friday.

The part-timer came in to complete the 16th over for India Maharajas against the World Giants after Ashok Dinda sustained an injury after four balls.

A six was hit on the fifth ball, and Parvinder Awana took a brilliant catch of Thisara Perera on the sixth ball. The batter was dismissed for 23 runs in 16 balls.

He shared the video, tagged former India captain Sourav Ganguly, and wrote:

“Special attention, skipper: Please see the drift, flight and turn by Mohammad Kaif, the all-rounder. Dada, do you think you missed a trick?”

Replying to the tweet post, Irfan Pathan wrote:

“Aapki bowling ki mazak udaane ke liye muaafii.” (Sorry for making fun of your bowling.)

Kaif responded:

“Waise bola kya mein zara sun nahi paya.” (What you said I didn’t hear.)

Kaif takes a wicket as India Maharajas beat World Giants

Chasing 171 runs, a clinical batting performance from Tanmay Srivastava (54) and Yusuf Pathan (50*) helped Harbhajan Singh-led India Maharajas beat the World Giants by six wickets in an exhibition match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

Earlier, Pankaj Singh’s fifer restricted the Jacques Kallis-led World Giants to 170/8 in 20 overs. Kevin O’Brien top-scored with 52 runs off 31 balls. Dinesh Ramdin also contributed with 42.

Legends League Cricket will formally start on Saturday (September 17) when Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals will take on Virender Sehwag’s Gujarat Giants.

The six-team tournament also features India Maharajas, Bhilwara Kings, and Manipal Tigers.

The tournament will feature 16 matches across five venues – Kolkata, Jodhpur, Cuttack, Delhi, and Lucknow.

Legends League Cricket full schedule

September 17 - Gujarat Giants vs Indian Capitals

September 18 - Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers

September 19 - Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers

September 21 - Bhilwara Kings vs Indian Capitals

September 22 - Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers

September 24 - Bhilwara Kings vs Indian Capitals

September 25 - Indian Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

September 26 - Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers

September 27 - Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants

September 29 - Indian Capitals vs Manipal Tigers

September 30 - Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants

October 1 - Indian Capitals vs Manipal Tigers

October 2 - Qualifier

October 3 - Eliminator

October 5 - Finals

