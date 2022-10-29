Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues is in Australia for the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). She is playing for the Melbourne Stars this season after switching from the Renegades.

She enjoyed a special time with her team on Saturday during her bus journey. She played the guitar and made her teammates sing the famous Bollywood song "Channa Mereya", originally sung by Arijit Singh, featuring actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

In a couple of videos, all the players could be seen perfectly synchronizing as they matched the vibe after a six-wicket win over the Renegades in the Melbourne derby. Jemimah failed to leave a mark on the field as she departed for eight runs, but she was brilliant off the field.

Sharing the video on Twitter, she wrote:

“Went a lil Desi with the Stars. How good are they at Bollywood song?! #ChannaMereya Also, such a good win today!! We keep going @StarsBBL #WBBL08.”

Since shared, the video has garnered over 6K likes.

A Twitter user wrote:

“Lil J, you rockstar.”

Jemimah Rodrigues @JemiRodrigues

How good are they at bollywood songs?! 🤩

#ChannaMereya



Also such a good win today!!

We keep going @StarsBBL

#WBBL08 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Went a lil Desi with the Stars 🥰How good are they at bollywood songs?! 🤩Also such a good win today!!We keep going Went a lil Desi with the Stars 🥰How good are they at bollywood songs?! 🤩#ChannaMereya Also such a good win today!! We keep going 💚 @StarsBBL #WBBL08 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/0sF6iEMbnB

After failing to deliver in her first couple of outings for the Melbourne Stars, Jemimah is expected to put on a show in their upcoming match against the Sydney Thunder on Monday (October 31).

The Stars need to come up with some good performances to enter the knockout stages of the WBBL after securing their first win of the season.

“How good is this” – Jemimah Rodrigues reacts after BCCI announces equal pay for men and women cricketers

Rodrigues expressed gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as they announced equal pay for men and women cricketers.

Women cricketers will be paid the same match fees as their male counterparts, i.e., Rs 15 lakh for Tests, Rs 6 and Rs 3 lakh each for ODIs and T20Is.

Jemimah Rodrigues @JemiRodrigues 🏼 twitter.com/jayshah/status… Jay Shah @JayShah Cricket. I’m pleased to announce @BCCI ’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCI Women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality inCricket. I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in 🇮🇳 Cricket. https://t.co/xJLn1hCAtl How good is this for Women's Cricket in India How good is this for Women's Cricket in India 🙌🏼 twitter.com/jayshah/status…

She wrote on Twitter:

“How good is this for Women’s Cricket in India.”

The 22-year-old has been sensational for India Women this year. She was the leading run-getter at the Women’s Asia Cup 2022.

Jemimah scored 217 runs in six innings to help the Women in Blue clinch the trophy for the seventh time.

She also played a pivotal role at the Commonwealth Games, scoring 146 runs in five matches at an average of 73, as India won the silver medal.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes