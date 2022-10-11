New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs New Zealand, Match 4

New Zealand locked horns with Pakistan in the fourth match of the T20I Tri-Series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday, October 11. The Kiwis crushed the Men in Green by nine wickets to leapfrog them to the top of the points table.

The Black Caps rode on to match-winning knocks from Finn Allen (62) and Devon Conway (49*) to chase down 131 runs with 23 balls to spare.

Earlier, the Kiwi bowlers did exceptionally well to restrict in-form Pakistan batters to 130 runs. Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, and Michael Bracewell picked up two wickets apiece.

With this victory, New Zealand went past Pakistan to occupy the top spot in the points table. They now have four points in three games with a net run rate of +0.646.

Babar Azam and Co. also have four points under their belt but sit second in the table due to an inferior net run rate.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are yet to open their accounts, having lost both their games. They find themselves in the third spot and will have to bounce back soon to keep themselves afloat for a place in the final.

All-round New Zealand beat Pakistan by nine wickets

The Pakistan batters failed to convert starts after opting to bat first in Christchurch. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam added 30 runs for the first wicket, but once the floodgates opened they lost wickets at regular intervals.

The middle order once again failed to make any significant contributions and at one point, it looked like they wouldn't cross the 100-run mark. However, contributions from Iftikhar Ahmed (27) and Asif Ali (25*) helped them post 130 runs on the board.

In response, Allen and Conway went all guns blazing in the powerplay, scoring 57 runs. There was no looking back from there. Allen hammered 62 off 42, including six maximums and one boundary, while Conway remained unbeaten on 49 to see New Zealand through.

