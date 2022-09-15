Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after England Legends vs South Africa Legends Match 7

The seventh game of the Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 between England Legends and South Africa Legends, which was set to take place on Thursday (September 15), was abandoned due to rain.

The outfield was so wet that even the toss couldn’t take place. This is the second consecutive abandoned game in the competition after the sixth match between the India Legends and West Indies Legends game was washed out last night (September 14).

England Legends arrived at the Green Park in Kanpur with a loss in their opening game of the competition. They had suffered a heavy defeat against Sri Lanka Legends and were hoping to register their first win. However, the rain played a spoilsport as the game was washed out.

South Africa Legends have played two games in the competition. They lost to India Legends in their first game but bounced back to beat New Zealand Legends in their next game. The side will have wanted to carry forward the winning momentum but didn’t get an opportunity to take the field.

With the abandoned game, both England Legends and South Africa Legends shared a point each. England Legends now have one point to their name but have a poor net run rate of -1.548.

South Africa Legends, on the other hand, are fourth in the points table, with three points to their name. They have a net run rate of -0.258.

Sri Lanka Legends continue to top the table with four points. The India Legends sit below their neighbors with three points under their belt. West Indies also have three points but have a lower net run rate than the India Legends. As a result, they are third in the points table.

Bangladesh Legends, Australia Legends, and New Zealand Legends are yet to win a single game in this year’s competition and are languishing at the bottom half of the points table.

Road Safety World Series 2022: Bangladesh Legends and New Zealand Legends will meet on Saturday

The schedule of the Road Safety World Series has been altered due to rain. The eighth game will now see Bangladesh Legends take on New Zealand Legends at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 17.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar