Road Safety World Series T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends Match 15

Another game, another washout. This has been the story so far in this year’s Road Safety World Series. Australia Legends and South Africa Legends were to meet on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. However, due to persistent rain, the game was rescheduled for Saturday.

However, there was no let-up in the rain the next day either and the game was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Both sides got two points each. Australia Legends have now taken their tally to six points whereas the Proteas have moved to eight.

India Legends continue to top the table with 12 points to their name. They have a net run rate of +2.886. They are ahead of West Indies Legends and Sri Lanka Legends, who each have eight points.

The Caribbean side are placed second in the points table, whereas the Lankan side sit third. The West Indies Legends and Sri Lanka Legends have net run rates of +1.701 and +1.601, respectively.

South Africa Legends follow the Lankan side with eight points. They grabbed two points after their game against the Australia Legends was washed out and it helped them move to the fourth position.

Below them sit the New Zealand Legends, who also have eight points to their name but have a low net run rate when compared to the Proteas. Australia Legends are placed sixth with six points under their belt.

England Legends have lost three out of their four games and sit in seventh position in the points table. Their game against South Africa Legends was washed out and it helped them get off the mark in this year’s competition.

Bangladesh Legends continue to languish at the bottom of the table. They are yet to win a single game in the competition. They take on India Legends on Sunday.

