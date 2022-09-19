Road Safety World Series T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh Legends vs Australia Legends Match 11

Sunday's double-header in the Road Safety World Series T20 tournament saw two closely fought fixtures. Sri Lanka Legends beat South Africa Legends by 11 runs in the afternoon game. The evening fixture saw Australia Legends take on Bangladesh Legends.

The second game went down to the wire. Brad Haddin scored an incredible 21 runs off the last over to take his side across the line with three wickets in hand. Holkar Cricket Stadium witnessed Haddin's heroics as it played host to both the matches.

After the conclusion of nine matches, there has been some movement in the bottom half of the points table. Sri Lanka Legends continue to be at the top. They retain their position after beating South Africa Legends on Sunday.

The Lankan side have taken their tally to six points and look unstoppable at the moment. West Indies Legends sit below the Lankan team with five points to their name.

India Legends and South Africa Legends have three points each but the hosts are placed at the third position, thanks to their superior net run-rate. South Africa Legends have a net run-rate of -0.353 as opposed to 3.050 of the India Legends.

Australia Legends have registered their first win of the Road Safety World Series. They have moved to the fifth position and have a net run-rate of -0.925. New Zealand Legends also have two points to their name and placed at the sixth position.

They have a very good chance to jump to the third position when they take on India Legends on Monday.

England Legends are yet to win a single game in this competition. They have opened their account with one point after their game against South Africa Legends was washed out due to rain. Bangladesh Legends have lost all their three games and are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Road Safety World Series T20 2022: India Legends take on New Zealand Legends on Monday

The 12th match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 sees India Legends take on New Zealand Legends at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. It will be an exciting contest as both are well-balanced units.

