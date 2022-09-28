Road Safety World Series T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after England Legends vs Australia Legends Match 20

England Legends faced Australia Legends in the last league match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 on Tuesday, September 27. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur hosted this contest where the Australia Legends beat England Legends to seal a berth in the semi-finals.

Batting first, England Legends posted 160/6 on the board at the end of their 20 overs. Contributions from Shane Watson (47), Ben Dunk (42), and Brad Hodge (33*) helped the Aussies chase down the total in the 14th over to win the game comprehensively by six wickets.

Australia Legends moved into the second spot with this win. They pip India Legends in the points table, courtesy of three wins as opposed to India Legends' two victories.

Indian Legends are now placed third in the Road Safety World Series table with 14 points to their name.

Sri Lanka Legends finished as the table-toppers, having won four out of five games. They are on a roll in this year’s competition and have looked unstoppable. They will look to keep the momentum going in the semi-finals. West Indies Legends finished the league stage in the fourth position with 12 points under their belt. They won two, lost one, while two were abandoned.

New Zealand Legends failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the ongoing competition. They managed to win only one out of five games, while three fixtures were washed out due to rain. They finished in the fifth spot with 10 points. South Africa Legends follow the Kiwis with eight points to their name.

Bangladesh Legends and England Legends had a torrid season, failing to win a single game in the Road Safety World Series T20 2022. Both finished with two points each and had a disappointing end to the competition. England Legends lost to Australia Legends in their last game and finished at the bottom of the table.

Road Safety World Series T20 2022: India Legends to face Australia Legends in first semi-final

The first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 will see India Legends lock horns with Australia Legends at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday, September 28.

Both sides have some exciting players on their side and fans can expect a cracking contest.

