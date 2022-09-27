Road Safety World Series T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Match 19

Match 19 of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 saw Sri Lanka Legends take on Bangladesh Legends at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. A solid performance saw Sri Lanka Legends beat Bangladesh Legends comprehensively on Tuesday, September 27.

After being asked to bat first, contributions from the batters helped Sri Lanka Legends post a mammoth 213 on the board. The Bangladesh Legends picked up five wickets in total but were hit all around the park. The Bangladesh’s batters tried hard but managed to score only 143 in their 20 overs as they lost the game by 70 runs.

With the help of his big win, the Sri Lanka Legends have jumped to the top of the Road Safety World Series T20 table. They have won four out of five games and have taken their tally to 18 points. They have confirmed their spot at the top of the table and will finish as table-toppers regardless of the result of the last league game.

India Legends slipped to the second spot. They have 14 points to their name, having won two out of five games and three being washed out due to rain. They will finish the group stages in the second position. West Indies Legends follow the India Legends with 12 points under their belt.

Australia Legends are placed fourth in the points table after winning two games out of four. They will face England Legends in a must-win game and a win will ensure they qualify for the semi-finals. New Zealand Legends are placed below the Aussies. They also have 10 points to their name but have a poor net run-rate of -1.370 as opposed to +0.247 of the Aussies.

South Africa Legends have already been knocked out of the Road Safety World Series T20 and finished with eight points to their name. Bangladesh Legends followed the Proteas with two points. They lost four of their five games and finished with only two points after their clash against the India Legends ended in a no result.

England Legends are placed at the bottom of the table and will hope to win against Australia Legends and finish in seventh position.

Sri Lanka Legends completed a comprehensive win over Bangladesh Legends in their last league game of the Road Safety World Series T20. This has helped them finish at the top of the table. They have looked unstoppable and are unbeaten in the competition so far. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum in the knockout stages.

Bangladesh Legends, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of the competitions this year. They failed to win a single game and finished in the bottom half of the table. They failed to fire in unison and will hope to put in a much-improved performance when they return for the next edition of the Road Safety World Series T20.

