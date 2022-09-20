"Sound of the bat hitting ball is a player's heartbeat"- Mohammad Kaif delighted to register his highest T20 score at 42

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif played a brilliant knock for the Manipal Tigers in their opening match against the Bhilwara Kings in the second match of the Legends League Cricket on September 19. He went on to register his highest T20 score at the age of 42, scoring 73 of just 59 deliveries which included 10 fours.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kaif shared a few glimpses of his innings, which included some delightful shots. He didn’t try to overhit the ball and allowed the ball to meet the bat for the majority of his innings.

“Sound of the bat hitting ball is a player's heartbeat. At 42, got my highest T20 score. Zinda hoon mai, bring it on,” Kaif captioned the video.

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif Sound of the bat hitting ball is a player's heartbeat. At 42, got my highest T20 score. Zinda hoon mai, bring it on. ⁦ @manipaltigers ⁩ ⁦ @llct20 Sound of the bat hitting ball is a player's heartbeat. At 42, got my highest T20 score. Zinda hoon mai, bring it on. ⁦@manipaltigers⁩ ⁦@llct20⁩ https://t.co/hgncsrl1HE

Rescuing his team from a precarious situation, Kaif steadied the ship with useful partnerships with Tatenda Taibu and Pradeep Sahu to take the team to a competitive score of 153.

With the score reading 15/4 at one stage, Kaif had a challenge on his hands to rebuild the innings. He slowly found his range as the innings progressed, taking his team to safety. However, the Bhilwara Kings managed to chase down the target in the final over of the match on the back of a couple of lusty blows from Tino Best.

The Manipal Tigers, led by Harbhajan Singh, have lost two matches on the trot in the Legends League Cricket. With three more matches still left, the Tigers have to get back to winning ways in the next match if they harbor hopes of qualifying for the final.

The making of Mohammad Kaif

Mohammed Kaif first hogged the limelight back in 2000 when he led India to their first U-19 World Cup triumph. Making his ODI debut against England in January 2002, Kaif’s moment of reckoning came in July against the same opponents.

In the company of his U-19 World Cup mate Yuvraj Singh, Kaif scripted history by taking India to a famous win in the Natwest Trophy final. Chasing a mammoth 326, India were reduced to 146/5 and their hopes were all but gone.

However, the two youngsters Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif had other ideas. They shared a 121-run stand before Yuvraj departed the crease. Kaif kept his calm and managed to get India over the line with the help of the tailenders. India went on to win by two wickets, with Kaif remaining unbeaten on 87 of 75 deliveries.

