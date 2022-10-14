“Stop wasting this young talent” - Twitterati hit out at BCCI after Prithvi Shaw slams 61-ball 134 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 match

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw slammed a superb century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 match against Assam at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday, October 14.

Assam won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Elite Group A encounter. However, Shaw took on the Assam bowlers and clobbered 134 in only 61 balls. The 22-year-old’s swashbuckling knock featured 13 fours and nine sixes.

Thanks to the youngster's terrific performance, Mumbai posted an imposing 230 for three on the board. The aggressive Mumbai opener took on Assam left-arm pacer Mrinmoy Dutta in the fifth over and smashed him for four fours and two sixes. Twenty-three runs came off the 16th over bowled by Roshan Alam, which included three sixes and a four.

Indian cricket fans took to Twitter to hail Shaw for his magnificent performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Assam. Most urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to recall the youngster to the Indian team on an immediate basis.

Here are some social media reactions to the right-handed batter’s fantastic knock for Mumbai against Assam on Friday:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Maiden hundred for Captain Prithvi Shaw in T20 format, hundred from 46 balls including 10 fours and 6 sixes, A knock to remember, What a player. Maiden hundred for Captain Prithvi Shaw in T20 format, hundred from 46 balls including 10 fours and 6 sixes, A knock to remember, What a player. https://t.co/bokhoHDAPQ

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Celebrations of Prithvi Shaw when he completed his maiden T20 hundred. He is showing his name. Celebrations of Prithvi Shaw when he completed his maiden T20 hundred. He is showing his name. https://t.co/oXWs3VN46m

Hundred by Prithvi Shaw in 46 balls in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

A Shaw carnage!



A Shaw carnage! Hundred by Prithvi Shaw in 46 balls in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. A Shaw carnage!

Vishesh Roy @vroy38 Century for Prithvi Shaw in #SMAT20 ! What more he needs to do to get a look in for the senior side? Serious white-ball player. Century for Prithvi Shaw in #SMAT20! What more he needs to do to get a look in for the senior side? Serious white-ball player.

Gagan Chawla @toecrushrzzz



And then there's Prithvi Shaw!



Difficult people with abundance of talent just need better handling! Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 19 ball fifty for Prithvi Shaw in Syed Mushtaq Ali, What a knock. 19 ball fifty for Prithvi Shaw in Syed Mushtaq Ali, What a knock. https://t.co/4HiaU3BLOm Credit where due,Ganguly recognized a gem in Sehwag, made him open, backed him to hilt and gave us a guy who believed there's only one way to play the game!And then there's Prithvi Shaw!Difficult people with abundance of talent just need better handling! twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Credit where due,Ganguly recognized a gem in Sehwag, made him open, backed him to hilt and gave us a guy who believed there's only one way to play the game!And then there's Prithvi Shaw!Difficult people with abundance of talent just need better handling! twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Lalith Kalidas @lal__kal



Shaw now has the Highest Batting Strike Rate among all Indians (min. 80 matches played) - 150.90*



Reminder: He has only played one T20I for India. Prithvi Shaw smashes his maiden T20 century in 46 balls against Assam in #SyedMushtaqAliT20 . The same venue of his first Test ton.Shaw now has the Highest Batting Strike Rate among all Indians (min. 80 matches played) - 150.90*Reminder: He has only played one T20I for India. Prithvi Shaw smashes his maiden T20 century in 46 balls against Assam in #SyedMushtaqAliT20. The same venue of his first Test ton.Shaw now has the Highest Batting Strike Rate among all Indians (min. 80 matches played) - 150.90*Reminder: He has only played one T20I for India. https://t.co/ANO2s37UxD

Rockstar MK @RockstarMK11 Today Prithvi Shaw has smashed 100 runs in 46 balls



This is enough to tell you that why was he so much upset over his exclusion from Indian cricket team

Talented players have always been ignored by BCCI



This was the story that he uploaded when he was excluded from team blue Today Prithvi Shaw has smashed 100 runs in 46 ballsThis is enough to tell you that why was he so much upset over his exclusion from Indian cricket team Talented players have always been ignored by BCCI This was the story that he uploaded when he was excluded from team blue https://t.co/NNwRyr9Pr0

Un-Lucky @Luckyytweets @BCCI , Prithvi Shaw is already 22, stop wasting this young talent & get him in our T20I setup in the 1st series after the T20WC. No youngster is close to him in T20 format. #SMAT20 @BCCI, Prithvi Shaw is already 22, stop wasting this young talent & get him in our T20I setup in the 1st series after the T20WC. No youngster is close to him in T20 format. #SMAT20 https://t.co/C2cbHaFhV2

Saahil Sharma @faahil Fans: Prithvi Shaw should be selected

Me: Fans: Prithvi Shaw should be selectedMe: https://t.co/AzIhWdxEVk

TEJASH 🚩 @LoyleRohitFan45

I Am Watching cricket for Rohit Sharma And I Will watch cricket for prithvi shaw What A Player ! Prithvi Shaw . I Watched cricket for Rohit SharmaI Am Watching cricket for Rohit Sharma And I Will watch cricket for prithvi shawWhat A Player ! Prithvi Shaw I Watched cricket for Rohit SharmaI Am Watching cricket for Rohit Sharma And I Will watch cricket for prithvi shaw 😌🔥 What A Player ! Prithvi Shaw 🔥. https://t.co/NajKPUE6qZ

12th Khiladi @12th_khiladi



If there ever was a stronger case put for national selection!



#PrithviShaw #SMAT2022 #Shaw 100*(46) - Captain Prithvi Shaw scores a century with 10 fours and 6 sixes against Assam.If there ever was a stronger case put for national selection! 100*(46) - Captain Prithvi Shaw scores a century with 10 fours and 6 sixes against Assam.If there ever was a stronger case put for national selection!#PrithviShaw #SMAT2022 #Shaw https://t.co/RGwBz9v3t9

Vikram Mahendra @ElRealesVikram Prithvi Shaw is Indian cricket's Wayne Rooney.



Make of that what you will. Prithvi Shaw is Indian cricket's Wayne Rooney. Make of that what you will.

Puja 🇮🇳 @PujaGarodia What a knock by Prithvi Shaw. A 46 ball 100, after a string of good scores, but unfortunately this will not impress selectors of BCCI. What a knock by Prithvi Shaw. A 46 ball 100, after a string of good scores, but unfortunately this will not impress selectors of BCCI. https://t.co/a5zgcQDZj8

North Stand Gang - Wankhede @NorthStandGang



Just keep building these mountains full of runs, Shaw. You have quickly learned how to convert stones thrown at you into milestones.



Take a bow, Prithvi Shaw.



1st of many more s in your T20 career The pure magic of @PrithviShaw when he bats in such a beautiful flow.Just keep building these mountains full of runs, Shaw. You have quickly learned how to convert stones thrown at you into milestones.Take a bow, Prithvi Shaw.1st of many mores in your T20 career The pure magic of @PrithviShaw when he bats in such a beautiful flow. ❤️Just keep building these mountains full of runs, Shaw. You have quickly learned how to convert stones thrown at you into milestones. 💙Take a bow, Prithvi Shaw. 💛1st of many more 💯s in your T20 career https://t.co/WWfLEHXOO6

Ctrl C Ctrl Memes 45 @Ctrlmemes_ @Fire_cracker56 whenever I look Prithvi Shaw batting it take backs me to my childhood - Teenage and reminds me of fearless Virendra Sehwag, this little master is fearless, and we need someone like him in opening of innings which can take all pressure from middle order. @Fire_cracker56 whenever I look Prithvi Shaw batting it take backs me to my childhood - Teenage and reminds me of fearless Virendra Sehwag, this little master is fearless, and we need someone like him in opening of innings which can take all pressure from middle order. https://t.co/c3ke0MBk41

“I was disappointed” - When Prithvi Shaw opened up on being ignored for South Africa ODIs

Even before the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw had been in fine form in domestic cricket. He was among the runs in the Ranji Trophy and the Duleep Trophy and impressed for India A against New Zealand A as well. Despite piling on runs, he was not picked for the ODIs against South Africa at home.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the youngster admitted being disappointed over the snub. He said:

“I was disappointed. I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance.” Shah, however, added, “But, it's alright. When they [national selectors] feel I am ready, they will play me. Whatever opportunities I get, whether it is for India ‘A’ or other teams, I will make sure I do my best and keep my fitness levels up to the mark.”

The Mumbai batter further revealed that he has reduced seven to eight kgs since the IPL earlier this year, and has also improved his diet. He stated:

“I did not work on different things in my batting, but did a lot of fitness work. I worked on weight-loss and reduced by seven to eight kgs after the last IPL. I spent a lot of time in the gym, did a lot of running, didn't consume any sweets and cold drinks. Chinese food is totally out of my menu now.”

Shaw was last seen in Team India colors during the tour of Sri Lanka in July last year.

