“Stop wasting this young talent” - Twitterati hit out at BCCI after Prithvi Shaw slams 61-ball 134 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 match

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw slammed a superb century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 match against Assam at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday, October 14.
Assam won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Elite Group A encounter. However, Shaw took on the Assam bowlers and clobbered 134 in only 61 balls. The 22-year-old’s swashbuckling knock featured 13 fours and nine sixes.
Thanks to the youngster's terrific performance, Mumbai posted an imposing 230 for three on the board. The aggressive Mumbai opener took on Assam left-arm pacer Mrinmoy Dutta in the fifth over and smashed him for four fours and two sixes. Twenty-three runs came off the 16th over bowled by Roshan Alam, which included three sixes and a four.
Indian cricket fans took to Twitter to hail Shaw for his magnificent performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Assam. Most urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to recall the youngster to the Indian team on an immediate basis.
Here are some social media reactions to the right-handed batter’s fantastic knock for Mumbai against Assam on Friday:
“I was disappointed” - When Prithvi Shaw opened up on being ignored for South Africa ODIs
Even before the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw had been in fine form in domestic cricket. He was among the runs in the Ranji Trophy and the Duleep Trophy and impressed for India A against New Zealand A as well. Despite piling on runs, he was not picked for the ODIs against South Africa at home.
In an interview with Mid-Day, the youngster admitted being disappointed over the snub. He said:
“I was disappointed. I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance.” Shah, however, added, “But, it's alright. When they [national selectors] feel I am ready, they will play me. Whatever opportunities I get, whether it is for India ‘A’ or other teams, I will make sure I do my best and keep my fitness levels up to the mark.”
The Mumbai batter further revealed that he has reduced seven to eight kgs since the IPL earlier this year, and has also improved his diet. He stated:
“I did not work on different things in my batting, but did a lot of fitness work. I worked on weight-loss and reduced by seven to eight kgs after the last IPL. I spent a lot of time in the gym, did a lot of running, didn't consume any sweets and cold drinks. Chinese food is totally out of my menu now.”
Shaw was last seen in Team India colors during the tour of Sri Lanka in July last year.