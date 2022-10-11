Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: "We have given a certain role to Ishant and he is really helping all the bowlers" - Delhi head coach Abhay Sharma on the influence of the veteran seamer in the squad 

Newly appointed Delhi head coach Abhay Sharma believes that Ishant Sharma's presence in the side will help the younger bowlers develop. The senior right-arm pacer has been active on the domestic circuit ever since being axed from Team India's plans.

The Delhi-born pacer is part of the state's squad led by Nitish Rana for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. Ishant last represented India in a home Test against New Zealand in late 2021.

Following the emergence of Mohammad Siraj and a growing pool of fast bowlers being groomed to take over, the veteran seamer has not been considered for selection since.

Shedding some input into the veteran pacer's role in the Delhi team as a senior player, Abhay told PTI:

"We have given a certain role to Ishant and he is really helping all the bowlers. After Kapil Dev he is the only Indian pacer to play in 100 Tests.He can read the conditions better than anyone and understands what lengths to bowl."

He continued:

"He is sharing his knowledge with the up and coming fast bowlers which is a very good sign for the team. He is also working hard on his fitness and his bowling."

The senior bowler has not been in Team India's white-ball plans for several years now. He has made sporadic appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but went unsold in the mega auction earlier this year, leading to his return to domestic cricket.

"As professionals, they know their game and bodies better than anyone" - Abhay Sharma on the influence of senior players

The Delhi team have been underachieving lately. They failed to make it past the league stage across all three domestic competitions last year, leading them to an overhaul of the structure.

Abhay was appointed as head coach ahead of the season, while the captaincy also switched hands from Pradeep Sangwan to Rana.

Noting that experienced players should take up responsibility, the new head coach said:

"We had a team bonding session yesterday and everyone participated including the senior players (Ishant, Nitish, Navdeep Saini). As professionals, they know their game and bodies better than anyone. We have created an environment where we have put ownership on the shoulders of the experienced players."

Delhi are currently facing Manipal in their opening Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter. They have been placed in Elite Group B, with Goa, Hyderabad, Puducherry, Punjab, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh also joining them.

