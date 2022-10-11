Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings after Round 1

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 kicked off on October 11. The premium Indian domestic T20 tournament will be feature 38 teams competing for the title. The teams are divided in five groups and the knockout stages of the competition will start from October 30, with the final scheduled to take place on November 5.

In Elite Group A, Mumbai top the table after their convincing win over Mizoram. The bowlers did a fine job to restrict Mizoram to 98. Prithvi Shaw scored an unbeaten fifty as it helped them chase down the total in the 11th over. Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Uttarakhand won their respective opening fixtures and follow Mumbai in the points table with four points each.

Delhi got off to a winning start. They are placed in Elite Group B along with Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa who grabbed their opening wins on day one. Delhi posted 167 on the board after being asked to bat first by Manipur. Manipur finished their innings on 96/7 as they lost the game by 71 runs. In Elite Group B, Tripura, Puducherry, Hyderabad, and Manipur lost their respective opening fixtures.

Kerala, Karnataka, Meghalaya, and Haryana got off to winning starts who are placed in Elite Group C. Services, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Arunachal Pradesh didn’t have the best of starts to the competition and will be hoping to register their first win on the second day.

In Elite Group D, only one game took place as all other games were washed out due to rain. Baroda faced Nagaland and beat them comprehensively. The bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict Nagaland to 90 at the end of their 20 overs. The top-order batters contributed as Baroda got across the line in 14 overs.

Odisha and Chhattisgarh won their respective opening fixtures and grabbed four points each. The fixture between Bengal and Jharkhand of Elite Group D was washed out due to rain and as a result, Odisha pip Chhattisgarh on the net run rate to sit at the top of the table. Tamil Nadu suffered a loss against Chhattisgarh in their opening fixture and the defending champions will be looking to grab their first win on the second day of the competition.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Day 1 Results

Elite Group A

Mizoram vs Mumbai – Mumbai won by 9 wickets.

Railways vs Uttarakhand – Uttarakhand won by 7 wickets.

Assam vs Vidarbha – Vidarbha won by 6 wickets.

Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan – Madhya Pradesh won by 38 runs.

Elite Group B

Delhi vs Manipur – Delhi won by 71 runs.

Tripura vs Goa – Goa won by 5 wickets.

Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh – Uttar Pradesh won by 10 wickets (VJD Method).

Punjab vs Hyderabad – Punjab won by 59 runs.

Elite Group C

Arunachal Pradesh vs Kerala – Kerala won by 10 wickets.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Meghalaya – Meghalaya won by 8 wickets.

Haryana vs Services – Haryana won by 1 run.

Karnataka vs Maharashtra – Karnataka won by 99 runs.

Elite Group D

Nagaland vs Baroda – Baroda won by 7 wickets.

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh – Match abandoned without toss due to wet outfield.

Andhra vs Saurashtra – Match abandoned due to rain (No Toss).

Elite Group E

Sikkim vs Odisha – Odisha won by 9 wickets.

Bengal vs Jharkhand – Match abandoned without toss due to wet outfield.

Chhattisgarh vs Tamil Nadu – Chhattisgarh won by 6 runs.

