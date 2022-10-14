Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings after Round 3

Round 3 of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 is now over. We have seen some movement in the points table of the Elite groups.

Mumbai are on a roll in this year’s competition. After winning their first two games, they carried forward their winning momentum and beat Assam convincingly in their third game. Prithvi Shaw smashed a century (134 off 61 balls) to help Mumbai post a mammoth 230 on the board. The bowlers then knocked over Assam on 169 to win the game comprehensively.

With this win, Mumbai have retained their top spot in Elite Group A. Vidarbha, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have won two each to sit below Mumbai. Railways, Madhya Pradesh and Assam have two points each, whereas Mizoram are yet to open their account and are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Meanwhile, the competition is getting intense in Group B. Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are placed first and second in the points table, respectively, having won two games out of three.

Goa suffered a loss against Hyderabad in their third game. Arjun Tendulkar picked up four wickets for Goa but Tanmay Agarwal (55) and Tilak Verma (62) scored fifties to help Hyderabad post 177 on the board. Telukupalli Ravi Teja picked up a four-fer as Goa were bundled out on 140, losing the game by 37 runs. This was Hyderabad’s second win of the tournament.

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic overs

runs

wickets



Arjun Tendulkar scalped a fantastic four-wicket haul for Goa against Hyderabad



Watch the left-arm pacer’s bowling spell here

bcci.tv/videos/5557857…



#GOAvHYD | #SyedMushtaqAliT20 | @mastercardindia oversrunswicketsArjun Tendulkar scalped a fantastic four-wicket haul for Goa against HyderabadWatch the left-arm pacer’s bowling spell here 4⃣ overs1⃣0⃣ runs4⃣ wicketsArjun Tendulkar scalped a fantastic four-wicket haul for Goa against Hyderabad 👏Watch the left-arm pacer’s bowling spell here🎥🔽bcci.tv/videos/5557857…#GOAvHYD | #SyedMushtaqAliT20 | @mastercardindia https://t.co/eAqNI6BbUP

The Kerala juggernaut continues as they defeated Haryana in a hard-fought contest. After restricting Haryana to 131, the batters struggled a bit but Abdul Basith’s cameo of 27* helped them get across the line with three wickets in hand. With this, Kerala have jumped to the top spot in Elite Group C with three wins in three games.

Karnataka, Services and Haryana follow Kerala on the table with four points each. Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Meghalaya have won one game each and are below Haryana. Arunachal Pradesh are at the bottom of the table.

Saurashtra top the points table in Elite Group D, having won two games out of three. Two of Himachal Pradesh's fixtures were washed out due to rain. They sit below Saurashtra with Gujarat following them. Baroda, Andhra and Bihar are placed fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. Nagaland are reeling at the bottom of the table, having lost all three of their games.

Chandigarh top the table in Elite Group E. They have played two games so far, winning both. Defending champions Tamil Nadu follow Chandigarh with two wins in three games. Chhattisgarh, Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand follow Tamil Nadu. Sikkim have lost all three of their games so far to be placed at the bottom of the points table.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Day 3 Results

Elite Group A

Uttarakhand vs Madhya Pradesh – Uttarakhand won by 50 runs.

Mumbai vs Assam – Mumbai won by 61 runs.

Vidarbha vs Mizoram – Vidarbha won by 114 runs.

Rajasthan vs Railways – Rajasthan won by eight runs.

Elite Group B

Tripura vs Punjab – Punjab won by nine wickets.

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh – Uttar Pradesh won by eight wickets.

Manipur vs Puducherry – Manipur won by three runs.

Hyderabad vs Goa – Hyderabad won by 37 runs.

Elite Group C

Meghalaya vs Karnataka – Karnataka won by nine wickets.

Haryana vs Kerala – Kerala won by three wickets.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Services – Services won by nine wickets.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Maharashtra – Maharashtra won by three wickets.

Elite Group D

Saurashtra vs Nagaland – Saurashtra won by 97 runs.

Himachal Pradesh vs Bihar – Himachal Pradesh won by 29 runs.

Baroda vs Gujarat – Gujarat won by two wickets.

Elite Group E

Sikkim vs Tamil Nadu – Tamil Nadu won by nine wickets.

Jharkhand vs Chandigarh – Chandigarh won by nine wickets.

Odisha vs Bengal – Bengal won by eight wickets.

Poll : 0 votes