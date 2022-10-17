Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings after Round 4

The fourth round of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 is over and the race to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition is getting intense. At the end of round four, Mumbai continue to top the table of Elite Group A. They are on a roll in this year’s competition, having won all four of their games so far.

Mumbai faced Vidarbha in their last game. Shivam Dube scored 41 as Mumbai finished their innings on 155/8. Shams Mulani picked up three wickets as it helped the team restrict Vidarbha to 140 to win the game by 15 runs.

Uttarkhand sit below table-toppers Mumbai with six points. Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam have all won two games each and follow Uttarakhand in the points table. Railways are placed seventh, whereas Mizoram reel at the bottom of Elite Group A.

Punjab beat Goa comprehensively to grab their third win of the competition. Siddharth Kaul picked up four wickets as Punjab restricted Goa to 138/7. Half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (54*) and Prabhsimran Singh (74) helped them chase down the total in the 16th over. Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Hyderabad follow Punjab in the points table with six points each. Goa have won two games so far and have four points to their name. Tripura, Manipur, and Puducherry follow Goa in the points table.

Karnataka, Kerala, Services, and Haryana all have six points to their name in Elite Group C but Karnataka top the table thanks to a better net run rate. Maharashtra have won two games, lost as many and sit in the fifth position. Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya have two points each to their name, whereas Arunachal Pradesh are yet to win a single game and languish at the bottom of the table.

Saurashtra have won three out of their four games and top the Elite Group B. Himachal Pradesh, Baroda, and Andhra have four points each and follow Saurashtra. Gujarat and Bihar are placed fifth and sixth respectively. Nagaland are yet to win a game in this year’s competition and sit at the bottom of the points table of the Elite Group D.

Chattisgarh top Elite Group E with 10 points. Bengal follow Chattisgarh in the points table with two wins in three games. Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha have won two games each and follow Chhattisgarh in the points table. Jharkhand and Sikkim are yet to win a single game in this year’s competition and are placed in the bottom half of the points table.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Day 4 Results

Elite Group A

Mumbai vs Vidarbha – Mumbai won by 15 runs.

Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand – Uttarakhand won by 4 wickets.

Madhya Pradesh vs Railways – Madhya Pradesh won by 14 runs.

Mizoram vs Assam – Assam won by 7 wickets.

Elite Group B

Puducherry vs Delhi – Delhi won by 7 wickets.

Tripura vs Hyderabad – Hyderabad won by 5 wickets.

Manipur vs Uttar Pradesh – Uttar Pradesh won by 10 wickets.

Goa vs Punjab – Punjab won by 9 wickets.

Elite Group C

Services vs Kerala – Services won by 12 runs.

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya – Maharashtra won by 74 runs.

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir – Karnataka won by 34 runs.

Haryana vs Arunachal Pradesh – Haryana won by 104 runs.

Elite Group D

Baroda vs Bihar – Baroda won by 36 runs.

Gujarat vs Saurashtra – Saurashtra won by 3 wickets.

Nagaland vs Andhra – Andhra won by 5 wickets.

Elite Group E

Chandigarh vs Odisha – Odisha won by 1 wicket.

Bengal vs Tamil Nadu – Bengal won by 43 runs.

Sikkim vs Chhattisgarh – Chhattisgarh won by 9 wickets.

