T20 World Cup 2022: "Mentally, we are in a lot better place at the moment than some of the big teams" - Sikandar Raza

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza reckons that they are in a better place than many heavyweights in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Raza, who is a vital cog in their batting and bowling unit, stated that their plan has always been to defeat one of the big teams.

Zimbabwe have performed beyond expectations in the ongoing multi-nation T20 event in Australia.

Initially, the African nation qualified for the Super 12 stage, followed by upsetting Babar Azam-led Pakistan in a group game.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Raza feels that fans love their current brand of cricket across facets. Hence, the 36-year-old promised to bring the best brand of cricket when Zimbabwe face the Netherlands on Wednesday, November 2.

"I actually think people are happy watching Zimbabwe now, the brand of cricket we play. Not just with a bat or ball in hand. Fielding, energy, passion.

"So we're going to bring our brand of cricket tomorrow and see what happens. Mentally, we are in a lot better place at the moment than some of the big teams are."

The batting all-rounder continued:

"When we left Zimbabwe, our dream wasn't just to qualify, it was just stage one. Stage two of this plan was that we're going to roll some big teams. We're not going in there to just merely exist."

Raza played an instrumental role in Zimbabwe's one-run victory over Pakistan in Perth. Although he failed with the bat, but returned with figures of 4-0-25-3 to pull off an unlikely win.

"When it comes to the national team, it is never about me" - Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza in action against Pakistan. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Sialkot-born player stated that the national team have come to Australia; hence, it's never about himself. In this regard, the veteran cricketer added:

"When it comes to the national team, it is never about me. We have bought into a team plan and my job is to win the game for the country. I learned something through T20 franchise cricket and I'm a big believer in it.

"If your team needs come before your personal needs, you will find your needs being looked after anyway."

Zimbabwe's chances of making it to the semi-finals received a dent after going down to Bangladesh by three runs. While they have two more games to play, India and South Africa remain in pole position to qualify for the semi-finals from Group 2.

