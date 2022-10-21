T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Max O'Dowd and Wanindu Hasaranga continue to lead the charts – Updated after Match 11

Ireland beat West Indies by nine wickets on Friday in the 11th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to seal a berth in the Super 12 stage of the competition. The Bellerive Oval in Hobart hosted this exciting contest, where the Caribbean side got eliminated from the competition after losing the match.

After opting to bat first, on the back of Brandon King’s unbeaten 62, West Indies posted 146 on the board at the expense of five wickets. The Irish bowlers bowled brilliantly, with leg-spinner Gareth Delany finishing with figures of 3/16 in his four overs.

The Irish side made a mockery of the chase as contributions from Andrew Balbirnie (37), Paul Stirling (66*), and Lorcan Tucker (45*) helped them get across the line in 17.3 overs with nine wickets in hand.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Most Runs List after the conclusion of Match 11

At the end of Match 11, there is no significant movement in the Most Runs List as Max O'Dowd continues to lead. The Dutch opener has scored 129 runs in three games at an average of 64.50 and will play a big part for them in the Super 12 stage of the competition.

Michael Jones of Scotland sits below O'Dowd with 106 runs in two games. He has been averaging a hefty 53 with the bat to give solid starts to the Scottish side. He will play a vital role for them in their must-win clash against Zimbabwe in the 12th match of the tournament.

Kusal Mendis has smashed 103 runs in three matches and follows Jones in the Most Runs List of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The Lankan opener scored 79 in their must-win clash against the Netherlands to help his side qualify for the Super 12s. He will be eager to add more to his tally in the next stage of the tournament.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasarangs is the current leading wicket-taker in the competition (Image: Getty)

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka is now the leading wicket-taker in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The leg-spinner has picked up seven wickets in three games at an average of nine with the ball. He has troubled most of the opposition batters so far and will play a crucial role for his side in the Super 12 stage.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands also has seven wickets to his name and sits below Hasaranga in the Most Wickets List of the T20 World Cup 2022. The right-arm pacer has been averaging 9.71 with the ball and has bowled economically so far. He will look to add a few more to his tally in the upcoming games as the Dutch side has qualified for the next stage.

Alzarri Joseph of West Indies went wicketless in their loss against Ireland. He finishes the competition with six wickets to his name at an average of 13.83. Joseph will be disappointed that he couldn’t contribute in their last game against Ireland.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes