T20 World Cup 2022: "Not easy to come back from such an injury after three months" - Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that his recovery from injury is a work in progress. While he said that his speed remains the same, he's yet to regain his old form after missing three months of action.

Afridi picked up his first wicket of the tournament against the Netherlands on Sunday in Perth. After returning from a knee injury, the left-arm speedster had gone wicketless against India and Zimbabwe despite bowling economically.

Following the Netherlands win, the paceman sai thatd he doesn't wish the injury he suffered on anyone, as it's a tough road back. The 22-year-old said that it's challenging to deliver as per expectations after missing a few months.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"It is not easy to come back from such an injury after three months. May god never put anyone through this injury, but those who pick up this injury obviously know how difficult it is. I am trying to give my 100%."

He added:

"I think my pace was similar earlier too. The average pace was around 135-140 kph; I am trying to get back to full fitness. Match fitness is different. When you come back after three months, it is difficult to put in full effort immediately."

Sunday's must-win game against the Netherlands saw the bowler take figures of 4-0-19-1 to keep the opposition to 91. The Men in Green chased that down in 13.5 overs with six wickets to spare for their first win in the tournament after three games.

"My target was to play the World Cup, and thanks to God, I could" - Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi. (Imagd Credits: Getty)

Afridi recalled his rehabilitation struggles in England, revealing his loneliness and not even being able to walk for the first two months. He added:

"I was alone. I struggled for two-three months. I have never had such a long injury layoff. Of course your friends and teammates back you and appreciate you. My target was to play the World Cup, and thanks to God, I could. For the first two months, I didn't even walk properly because the swelling would increase."

The 2009 World T20 champions will next face South Africa on Thursday (November 3) in Sydney.

