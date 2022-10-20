T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Namibia vs United Arab Emirates Match 10

The tenth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw United Arab Emirates beat Namibia in a close-fought contest. Simonds Stadium in Geelong hosted this last Group A fixture. With this loss, Namibia were knocked out of the competition. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are joined by the Netherlands as both progress to the Super 12 stage of the competition.

Batting first, United Arab Emirates posted 148 on the board, thanks to a well-composed fifty from Muhammad Waseem at the top of the order. The Namibian batters faltered in the chase and David Wiese, lower down theorder,r scored a fighting fifty, but it wasn’t enough as they fell short by seven runs.

Namibia needed a win to qualify for the Super 12s and a loss meant that they finished third. They won their first game against Sri Lanka but lost the next fixtures, resulting in them getting knocked out of the competition. They finished with only two points to their name.

United Arab Emirates lost their first two fixtures but displayed a solid performance in the final game to register their first win in T20 World Cup history. They finish the competition with two points and are the Group A wooden spoon holders.

Sri Lanka won two games out of three and finished as the table-toppers. They pipped the Netherlands on the net run rate as the Dutch side finished in the second position with four points to their name. Both Sri Lanka and the Netherlands qualify for the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

So close, yet so far for Namibia as they get knocked out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

After restricting United Arab Emirates to 148 in their 20 overs, Namibia never got going in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. David Wiese raised some hope in their fans as he smashed 55 off 36 balls lower down the order.

Ruben Trumpelmann played a good knock of 25*, but it just wasn’t enough for them as they finished their innings on 141/8, losing the game by seven runs. With this, Namibia’s campaign came to an end.

On the other hand, United Arab Emirates won their first game in the history of the T20 World Cup. Muhammad Waseem scored 50 at the top of the order, and contributions from Chundangapoyil Rizwan (43*) and Basil Hameed (25*) helped them get closer to the 150-run mark.

The bowlers then stepped up, with Hameed and Zahoor Khan picking up two wickets each as they defended the total successfully. With this, they knocked Namibia out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

