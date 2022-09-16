Umesh Yadav to miss final 2 games for Middlesex following thigh injury 

Indian speedster Umesh Yadav will miss Middlesex's two remaining County Championship games after injuring his quad muscle. The county hoped the veteran would return for the two games against Leicestershire and Worcestershire after his rehabilitation in India.
The 34-year-old sustained the injury while playing in Middlesex's final home game of the Royal London One-Day Cup against Gloucestershire at Radlett. Yadav limped off the field and skipped the last game against Sussex in Hove.
He returned home for an assessment with the BCCI's medical team and began his recovery. While the Vidharba pacer was set to return to London tomorrow (September 17) ahead of next week's trip to Leicester, the club received a message that Yadav has not fully recovered.
"We are naturally disappointed that Umesh Yadav will not be returning for the final two matches" - Alan Coleman
Middlesex's head of men's performance cricket, Alan Coleman, agreed with BCCI's medical team's assessment of Yadav not being fully fit to return to action.
Coleman hailed the Indian pacer's commitment to the club and wished him a quick recovery, saying:
"We are naturally disappointed that Umesh will not be returning to the club for the final two matches of the season; however throughout his recovery process. We have been in close contact with the BCCI’s medical team, and completely agree with their assessment that a precautionary approach to his return to action is sensible."
He continued:
"Umesh fit in brilliantly to the squad when he joined us earlier this year and played with great passion and commitment throughout his time with us. He gave one hundred percent at all times and completely bought in to everything we are trying to achieve as a squad."
Coleman continued:
"The quality and experience he brought to the unit was clear to see, and the younger players in our squad will have benefitted from having such a high quality international player alongside them. We wish him well for his recovery, thank him for all he did for Middlesex when he was with us and have certainly not ruled out the possibility of Umesh returning to Middlesex again at some point in the future."
It's worth noting that the 34-year-old has picked up only four scalps in three games this season for Middlesex. However, Yadav remains in the national team's plans, having taken 158 wickets in 52 Tests at an average of 30.80.