“Below average batting”- Wasim Akram dejected with Pakistan batting unit ahead of Asia Cup final

Wasim Akram is disappointed with Pakistan's batting unit in the Asia Cup after they failed to bat the entire 20 overs against Sri Lanka in their Super 4s match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday (September 9).

Babar Azam and Co. were bowled out for 121 runs in 19.1 overs after being sent in to bat by Dasun Shanaka. Skipper Babar was the top scorer, with 30 runs off 29, while Mohammad Nawaz contributed 26(18). The rest of the Pakistani batters fell like a deck of cards.

In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the total in 17 overs and won the match by five wickets. The victory comes as a confidence booster ahead of the finals on Sunday (September 11).

Speaking to Star Sports during his on-air commentary, the former Pakistan captain said:

“Below average batting.”

He continued:

“In general, the attitude was not there. They [batters] were not willing to take doubles by targeting the longer part of the ground, and they only looked to clear the boundary against the spin.”

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan also collapsed against Afghanistan in their Super 4s match. Chasing 130 runs, Pakistan lost nine wickets for 118 in 18.5 overs. However, No.10 batter Naseem Shah won the game by hitting back-to-back sixes in the 20th over.

“Wake up call” – Shoaib Akhtar warns Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup final

Pakistan’s legendary speedster Shoaib Akhtar has warned Pakistan after their collapse against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in their last two Super 4s matches.

Taking to Twitter, Akhtar wrote:

“Wake up call Team Pakistan. Pull your socks for the final. Come on, go for it.”

The Men in Green are chasing their third Asia Cup trophy in this tournament. Pakistan had previously won the continental title in 2000 and 2012 under the leadership of Moeen Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq, respectively.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have won the Asia Cup title five times. The two teams met each other three times in the tournament finals. Dasun Shanka and Co. have the upper hand with a 2-1 lead against Pakistan, including their last win in 2014.

