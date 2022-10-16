[WATCH] Cricket legends Sir Viv Richards and Javed Miandad engage in a cycle race

Cricket legends Sir Viv Richards and Javed Miandad recently took part in a fun cycle race at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Both Richards and Miandad are involved with the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) as team mentors. The PJL began on October 6 and will conclude on October 21.

On Sunday, October 16, the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of Miandad and Richards engaging in a cycle race on the sidelines of the competition.

PCB shared the clip on social media with the caption:

Both retired greats seemed to enjoy the challenge and had radiant smiles as they took a short joyride.

Richards and Miandad are renowned as two of the greatest batters to have graced the game. The Windies legend scored 8,540 runs in 121 Tests at an average of over 50 and amassed 6,721 runs in 187 ODIs at an average of 47. He was part of the West Indies squads that lifted the World Cup in 1975 and 1979. Richards also claimed 32 Test wickets and 118 ODI scalps.

As for Miandad, he notched up 8832 runs in 124 Tests at an average of 52.57 with 23 centuries. In 233 ODIs, the former Pakistan captain scored 7381 runs at an average of 41.70 with the aid of eight centuries. Miandad was one of the key members of the Pakistan team that lifted their only 50-over World Cup title in 1992.

“Miandad was a fighter and a tough competitor” - Sir Viv Richards

Richards is no stranger to Pakistan cricket. He has been associated with Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and also guided them when they won the title in 2019.

Recalling his memorable association with Miandad after being named a PJL mentor, Richards was quoted as saying in an official PCB release:

“I am absolutely thrilled at reuniting with my mate Javed Miandad at the Pakistan Junior League with whom I cherish some great memories from our playing days. Miandad was a fighter and a tough competitor, and it will be lovely to be working alongside him at the Pakistan Junior League.

"During my playing days, I always admired the talent Pakistan produced and this belief strengthened during my time with Quetta Gladiators.”

PJL is a T20 league for Under-19 cricketers conceptualized by PCB chairman Ramiz Raja. It is being played in a single-league format. Six sides are taking part in the competition. The top four teams will make it to the playoffs, with the final on October 21.

