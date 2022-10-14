[Watch] Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's express delivery breaks Glenn Phillips' bat in Tri-series final vs New Zealand

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf bowled a fiery delivery that broke Glenn Phillips' bat in the tri-series final against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, October 14.

The Men in Green had a good day in office as they trumped the hosts by five wickets to win the series ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The visitors chased down 164 runs convincingly with three balls to spare.

The fourth delivery of the sixth over of the innings saw a chunk of Phillips' bat fly away. Rauf bowled at 147 kmph and the ball hit the lower part of the Kiwi's bat, taking a part of the willow.

Here is the clip:

adi✨|| haris rauf cheerleader @adidoescricket Haris Rauf firing bullets today that was Phillips’ favourite bat apparently Haris Rauf firing bullets today that was Phillips’ favourite bat apparently 😂 https://t.co/8WPcVEEi1b

Rauf, who has been in decent form in recent times, once again shone in the final. He bowled at a good pace and looked in fine rhythm ahead of the showpiece T20 event.

The pacer eventually returned with figures of 2/22 in his four overs as New Zealand posted 163/7 in 20 overs. Kane Williamson top-scored with 59 off 38 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and two sixes.

In response, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan got his side off to a good start. The Kiwis did come back into the game with a couple of wickets but Mohammad Nawaz and Haider Ali's quickfire knocks took Pakistan home.

Nawaz remained unbeaten on 38 off 22 balls, while Ali chipped in with a cameo of 31 off 15 to help the visitors win the tri-series. Michael Bracewell was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, returning with figures of 2/14 from his four overs.

"It will obviously boost the moral of boys" - Haris Rauf

Pakistan will be in good stead heading into the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after their tri-series win in New Zealand.

Rauf took to Twitter to laud the team's effort and also praised Nawaz for his splendid knock.

Along with sharing a few images, the speedster wrote:

"Congratulations Team Pakistan for a great win against New Zealand. Brilliant performance from all around & esp @mnawaz94 for his superb knock lead the team again to victory & secured tri-nation series. It will obviously boost the moral of boys ahead of WCT20i. Look forward & ready to move on."

Haris Rauf @HarisRauf14 for a great win against . Brilliant performance from all around & esp Congratulations Teamfor a great win against. Brilliant performance from all around & esp @mnawaz94 for his superb knock lead the team again to victory & secured tri-nation series. It will obviously boost the moral of boys ahead of WCT20i. Look forward & ready to move on. Congratulations Team 💚 for a great win against 🇳🇿. Brilliant performance from all around & esp @mnawaz94 for his superb knock lead the team again to victory & secured tri-nation series. It will obviously boost the moral of boys ahead of WCT20i. Look forward & ready to move on. https://t.co/ux5V6BGqL3

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

Poll : 0 votes