West Indies opener John Campbell handed 4-year ban for violating anti-doping rule 

West Indies opening batter John Campbell has been handed a four-year ban for violation of an anti-doping rule. Reuters reported that the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) sanctioned the same after the southpaw refused to submit a blood sample.

A three-member independent panel released an 18-page decision and charged Campbell with evading, refusing, or failing to submit to sample collection. The 29-year-old allegedly failed to abide by the same at his home in Kingston in April.

According to Reuters, the decision read in part as:

"The panel is persuaded to a comfortable degree of satisfaction that the athlete committed an anti-doping rule violation, namely a breach of JADCO rule 2.3. The panel does not find, on the evidence presented, that the athlete's anti-doping violation was not intentional. In the circumstance of this case, the athlete is ineligible for a period of four years."

The Jamaican cricketer looks unlikely to make an international comeback after being slapped with a four-year ban..

John Campbell last played for the West Indies in June 2022

Campbell, who made his international debut in January 2019, last represented the West Indies against Bangladesh in a Test at Gros Islet in June earlier this year. The 29-year-old has featured in 20 Tests, six ODIs, and two T20Is.

In 20 Tests, the left-handed batter averages only 26.11 with three fifties. Nevertheless, his best international knock came against Ireland in an ODI in 2019 in Dublin, hitting 179 off 137 deliveries, laced with 15 fours and six sixes.

As far as the Windies are concerned, they will compete in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The two-time champions will have to cross the first round, starting on October 16, to progress to the main round.

However, their preparations kicked off on a shaky note as Australia recently beat them 2-0 in a two-match T20I series. The Windies will kick-start their T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland in Hobart on October 17.

