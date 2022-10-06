Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women Match 11

Hosts Bangladesh Women defeated Malaysia Women comprehensively in the 11th match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 on Thursday (October 6). The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet hosted the contest.

Batting first, Bangladesh Women posted 129 on the board on the back of fifties from Murshida Khatun (56) and Nigar Sultana (53). The Malaysian batters faltered in the chase as none of their batters got to double digits as the side were bundled out on 41, losing the game by 88 runs. Fariha Trisna picked up a hat-trick for Bangladesh on her T20I debut.

This was Bangladesh Women’s second win in the competition. They have now taken their tally to four points. They have displaced Sri Lanka in the third position, thanks to a better net run rate. Sri Lanka Women have slipped to the fourth position as they have a net run rate of +0.373 as opposed to +1.829 of Bangladesh Women.

India Women continue to top the table with six points to their name. Pakistan Women are placed below the Indian side with four points. They have managed to win two games out of three and have a better net run rate than Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Thailand Women grabbed their first win of the competition and got off the mark with two and sit below the Lankan side at the fifth position. Sixth-placed United Arab Emirates Women have won only one game out of three and have two points under their belt.

Malaysia Women continue to struggle in this year’s competition after suffering a heavy loss against Bangladesh Women and are yet to win a single game. They are at the bottom of the table with zero points to their name.

Murshida Khatun and Nigar Sultana help Bangladesh Women get back to winning ways

Bangladesh Women didn’t have the best of starts with the bat. They lost Shamima Sultana on the very first ball of the match. After losing two wickets with 34 on the board, Murshida Khatun and Nigar Sultana joined hands and put up a solid 87-run stand for the third wicket.

Both brought up their respective fifties, which helped their side post a competitive total on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over Malaysia Women on 41 to grab their second win of the competition.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Women continue to struggle in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022. They have now played four games so far and are yet to register a single win. The heavy loss against Bangladesh Women also has dented their net run rate.

Malaysia Women will hope that they manage to win a game, with two games remaining in this year’s competition.

