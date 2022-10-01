Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Match 1

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 kicked off in Sylhet. The opening game saw Bangladesh Women take on Thailand Women at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium. Hosts Bangladesh beat Thailand comprehensively to get off to a winning start in the competition.

Thailand opted to bat first but their batters failed to adapt to the conditions and never got going. Only four batters managed to get to double digits, with Phannita Maya top-scoring with 26, as they were bundled out for 82. Rumana Ahmed for Bangladesh picked up three wickets with the ball.

In reply, Shamima Sultana at the top of the order led the charge and scored at a brisk rate. She hit boundaries for fun and made a mockery of the chase. Shamima departed one short of her half-century but made sure that they got close to the target. The hosts eventually chased down the total in just the 12th over to win the game by nine wickets.

With this win, Bangladesh Women go to the top of the table in the Women's Asia Cup. They have grabbed two points and boosted their net run rate.

They have a net run rate of +3.443 and sit at the top of the table. Thailand Women suffered a heavy loss and are placed at the bottom. They have a net run-rate of -3.443.

Bangladesh Women use spin to demolish Thailand Women in Asia Cup opener

It was spin to win for Bangladesh Women in their opening encounter of the Asia Cup against the Thailand Women's team. The spinners took all 10 wickets for the hosts.

In the end, the openers in Shamima Sultana (49) and Fargana Hoque (26) built a solid opening stand to help them get across the line with ease. They will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum going ahead in the competition. The next match for the hosts is on October 3, against Pakistan Women.

Thailand, meanwhile, looked out of their depth in the opening game. Their batters failed to adapt to the conditions and as a result, failed to put a competitive total on the board. They will face Sri Lanka Women in their next fixture, on October 4, in what is going to be another stern challenge.

