Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match 18

Match 18 of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 saw Sri Lanka Women face Bangladesh Women at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. It was a nail-biting fixture and Sri Lanka Women managed to hold their nerves to finish on the winning side.

With this thrilling win over the hosts, Sri Lanka Women grabbed two points and moved to third position in the points table. This was their fourth win of the competition and has taken their tally to eight points. With the win, they have increased their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

India Women, meanwhile, continue to top the table. They have eight points to their name and sit above Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women, courtesy of a better net run rate.

India Women have a healthy net run rate of +2.590. Pakistan Women sit below India Women in the points table. They have also won four games out of five and have eight points under their belt.

Thailand Women are placed in fourth position with six points. They lost their first two games but bounced back to win the next three fixtures. They are in a strong position to qualify for the semi-finals.

Bangladesh Women, meanwhile, are languishing in fifth position. They had a very good chance to displace Thailand Women but lost to the Lankan side in a closely fought contest. As a result, they couldn’t add more to their tally of four points and it has dented their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition.

United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022. They have managed to win only a single game out of five and have only two points under their belt.

Malaysia Women are reeling at the bottom of the points table, having failed to win a single game in this year’s competition.

Inoka Ranaweera’s brilliance with the ball helps Sri Lanka clinch a thriller against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka Women were asked to bat first and their batters never got going. The Lankans were struggling at 83/5 at the end of 18.1 overs before rain arrived and no play was possible in the first innings.

Nilakshi de Silva was the top-scorer for the Lankan side as she remained unbeaten on 28 off 31 balls. The second innings was reduced to seven overs and the revised target was 41 as per the DLS method.

The Lankan bowlers showed great composure and never allowed the Bangladesh batters to get away. Inoka Ranaweera was fantastic with the ball as she picked up four wickets in her two overs and broke the back of the Bangladesh batting lineup. As a result, Sri Lanka Women defended the total successfully to win the game by three runs.

For Bangladesh, Rumana Ahmed bowled beautifully and picked up two wickets. It was a good display of bowling from them to restrict the Sri Lanka Women to a low total in the first innings. What followed was a disappointing effort from their batters while chasing a revised total.

Only skipper Nigar Sultana (12) got to double digits as none of the batters contributed. As a result, they fell agonizingly short of the target. They lost seven wickets in the process.

With this loss, Bangladesh's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals have decreased. They will have to be at their absolute best against the United Arab Emirates Women in their last fixture on Tuesday.

