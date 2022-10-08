Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women Match 14

Sri Lanka Women defeated Malaysia Women comprehensively in the 14th match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium hosted this one-sided affair.

Batting first, the Lankan Women struggled a bit as they managed to score only 105 in their 20 overs. They lost seven wickets in total. What followed was a fantastic performance from their bowlers as they knocked over the Malaysian side on 33 in 9.5 overs to win the game comprehensively by 72 runs. Malsha Shehani finished with excellent figures of 4/2 in her 1.5 overs.

With this thumping win, Sri Lanka Women have moved up the table. They now have six points to their name and are placed at third position. They registered their third win of the competition and are in a strong position to finish in the top four. India Women maintained the pole position in the table. They have six points to their name and have a healthy net run rate of +2.480 when compared to Pakistan Women who sit below them with a net run rate of 1.684.

Bangladesh Women have slipped to the fourth spot. They have won two out of three games and have four points to their name. Thailand Women follow the Bangladesh Women with two wins in four games. They have found the momentum at the right time and will look to grab two more points when they take on Malaysia Women in their next fixture.

United Arab Emirates have struggled, as they have lost three games out of four and have only two points to their name. They need to win their remaining two fixtures to stand any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. Malaysia Women suffered a heavy loss against Sri Lanka Women in their last fixture and continue to reel at the bottom of the points table. They will hope to finish this year’s competition on a winning note.

The Lankan bowlers step up to complete a comprehensive win over the Malaysia

For Sri Lanka, Oshadi Ranasinghe top-scored with 23* as it helped them cross the 100-run mark. Defending 106, the bowlers wreaked havoc in the Malaysian camp. Malsha Shehani starred with the ball and picked up four wickets. Sugandika Kumari and Inoka Ranaweera also chipped in with a couple of scalps as they knocked over Malaysia Women on 33 to win the game by a big margin. They will be eager to repeat their performance against Bangladesh Women in their next clash.

The Malaysian bowlers did a very good job to restrict Sri Lanka Women to 105. Sasha Azmi and Ainna Hamizah Hasihm picked up two wickets each. In the baating, only Elsa Hunted managed to get to double digits as none of the other batters got going. Seven batters were dismissed on duck as they suffered a heavy loss against the Lankan side. They will face Thailand Women in their last fixture of the competition and will only hope to finish on a high.

