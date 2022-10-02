Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match 4

Match four of the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 saw Sri Lanka Women take on United Arab Emirates Women at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. It was the Sri Lankan team that grabbed their first win of the competition in a rain-curtailed fixture.

Batting first, the Lankan side posted 109 on the board, thanks to Harshitha Madavi’s 37 at the top of the order. UAE Women were going nicely at 20/1 at the end of four overs before rain arrived.

The revised target for them was 66 off 11 overs. The Lankan bowlers held their nerves and bowled well after the break to restrict UAE to 54 and win the game by 11 runs as per the DLS method.

After losing their first game of the competition, Sri Lanka bounced back to register their first win. With this victory, they have grabbed two crucial points and have moved to the fourth position in the points table.

Pakistan Women continue to top the Women's Asia Cup points table with two points. Bangladesh follow Pakistan and sit at the second position. India are at the third spot as all top three teams have two points and are placed on the points table according to the net run-rate.

United Arab Emirates Women lost a close-fought contest against Sri Lanka Women and, as a result, are placed below the Lankan side at the fifth spot. They have a net run-rate of -0.541 and will look to move up the ladder through their upcoming games.

Thailand Women and Malaysia Women lost their respective opening fixtures and are placed at sixth and seventh positions respectively. They are yet to open their account and are set to experience tough challenges going forward in the Women's Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka Women register their first win of the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022

The Lankan batters again failed to contribute as 37 from Harshitha Madavi helped them get past the 100-run mark. After the rain break, the bowlers stepped up and restricted UAE Women from chasing down the revised total.

Kavisha Dilhari and Inoka Ranaweera picked up two wickets each as it helped them register their first win of the competition.

UAE Women, meanwhile, would feel they were hard done by rain. They were going nicely before the rain arrived and it broke their momentum as they failed to chase down the revised target.

They will face India Women in their next clash and will be hoping to bring out their A-game to get their first win of the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022.

