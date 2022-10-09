Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Thailand Women vs Malaysia Women Match 16

Thailand faced Malaysia in the 16th game of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. A clinical performance saw Thailand win by 50 runs.

With the victory, Thailand notched up their third win of the competition. After losing their first two games, they turned the tables around to win the next three. They now have six points and have moved to fourth spot in the standings.

India continue to top the table with eight points, winning four of five games. Below them sit Pakistan, who have won three of four games and have six points. Sri Lanka also have six points but sit below Pakistan on net run rate.

Bangladesh have slipped to fifth spot following Thailand's win over Malaysia. The hosts have won two games and lost as many and have four points. The United Arab Emirates have two points and sit below Bangladesh in the standings, having won only one of their four games.

Malaysia were beaten comprehensively by Thailand to end their campaign without a win.

Thailand register third straight win in Asia Cup

After being asked to bat first, Thailand scored 115. Nannapat Koncharoenkai, opening the batting, played a well-composed innings of 41 off 45 balls to help her team post a competitive total.

Naruemol Chaiwai (28) and Chanida Sutthiruang (24) also chipped in. Thailand's bowlers then stepped up to restrict Malaysia to 65. Thipatcha Putthawong was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 2-7, including a maiden.

Malaysia's miserable campaign has now come to an end. Captain Winifred Duraisingam bowled well against Thailand, picking up two wickets. Their batters never got going, as the team fell short by 50 runs. It was a disappointing end to their. They will hope to learn from this experience and fare better in the next edition of the Asia Cup.

Poll : 0 votes