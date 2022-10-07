Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match 12

Thailand Women locked horns with United Arab Emirates Women at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. Thailand Women won comprehensively against United Arab Emirates Women in the 12th match on Friday, October 7..

Batting first, Thailand scored 108 for 4 in their 20 overs. Skipper Naruemol Chaiwai scored an unbeaten 39 off 52 balls, who was well partnered by Sornnarin Tippoch (25 off 31). Rosenan Kanoh made sure she finished well for the team scoring 19 off eight balls, including two sixes.

In reply, the United Arab Emirates Women tumbled, scoring just 89 in 20 overs. Thailand Women won the match comfortably by 19 runs.

This was Thailand’s second consecutive win in the tournament. They are now in fifth position, having grabbed four points in the tournament so far. Although their net run rate is negative, they have a lot of positives to take from the tournament. Thailand Women's net run rate is -1.079 compared to United Arab Emirates Women's -1.648.

18-year-old Thipatcha Putthawong is the Player of the Match after a brilliant bowling spell today for Thailand, drying the runs out for UAE while striking twice.

India Women are leading the points table having won all three games so far. They also enjoy a healthy run-rate of +3.860. Pakistan Women are second in the table and their loss against Thailand Women has had a major jolt to their run-rate.

Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women are placed third and fourth respectively, with four points each to their name.

Thailand Women are on a roll with four points as well but are fifth in the table due to poor net run rate. United Arab Emirates Women are placed sixth with two points and Malaysia Women stand last and are yet to open their account.

Thailand Women Naruemol Chaiwai leads from the front to beat United Arab Emirates Women

Batting first, Thailand Women lost both their openers in the first seven overs and the responsibility was on captain’s shoulder to take the team to a competitive first innings score.

Naruemol Chaiwai and Sornnarin Tippoch held the team together, adding 45 runs. After Tippoch's departure, Thailand needed someone to stand up for them. Rosenan Kanoh scored a quickfire 19 to help the side cross the 100-run mark.

Thailand have done it again! Outplaying UAE to keep the momentum going with back to back victories.

In response, United Arab Emirates Women fell short and none of their batters looked promising enough to take them over the line. Thailand Women bowlers bowled decently to restrict them below 90 runs.

United Arab Emirates Women have lost three matches so far and will hope to grab some points in the final stages of the tournament.

