Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after United Arab Emirates Women vs Malaysia Women Match 9

United Arab Emirates (UAE) locked horns against Malaysia in the ninth game of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

Malaysia batted first, but a lack of intent saw them end their innings on 88-4. Their captain Winifred Duraisingam top-scored with 33, but the other batters failed to contribute. In response, Theertha Satish of United Arab Emirates scored an unbeaten 62 to guide her team across the line in the last over with seven wickets to spare.

After match nine, there's movement in the bottom half of the points table. After their, United Arab Emirates have moved up the standings. They are now fifth after picking up their first points of the competition. Malaysia, who are yet to win a game, are below them.

Thailand, meanwhile, have slipped to the bottom of the standings, having lost both their games. They need something special to turn their fortunes around. India continue to top the points table with six points.

Pakistan sit below India in the standings with four points, having won both their games. Sri Lanka have managed two wins in three games and have four points too but are perched below Pakistan in the standings on net run rate. Bangladesh are in fourth place with two points.

Theertha Satish stars in UAE’s first win of Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

The UAE bowlers did a fine job of restricting Malaysia to 88. Theertha Satish, opening the batting, led the charge and played some beautiful strokes to guide her team home. She stood tall against the Malaysian bowlers and brought up her fifty as UAE romped home with five deliveries to spare for their first win in the competition.

Earlier, Malaysia batters struggled to get going, ending up with a below-par total Winifred Duraisingam top-scored with 33. Their bowlers tried hard, taking the game to the last over but failed to get the job done. They are yet to win a game in the competition and will hope for better luck against Bangladesh on Thursday.

