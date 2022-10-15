Women's Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets: Updated Standings after Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 3

Sydney Sixers squared off against Adelaide Strikers in the third game of the Women’s Big Bash League at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Harrup Park in Mackay.

Batting first, the Sixers scored 151-2, thanks to Suzie Bates (82*) and Ellyse Perry (58). Katie Mack of the Strikers top-scored with 34, but lack of contributions from others meant they fell short by 17 runs Sophie Ecclestone starred with the ball for the Sixers, taking 4/17.

WBBL 2022 Most Runs List

Women's Big Bash League - Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers

Sydney Sixers captain Ellyse Perry is the leading run-scorer of the Women’s Big Bash League.

After scoring 55 in her first game against Brisbane Heat, she carried forward her rich form and smashed another fifty against Adelaide Strikers. She scored 58 off 44 balls to take her tally to 113 at an average of 56.50.

Suzie Bates of Sydney Sixers missed out in the first game but stepped up and showed her class against Adelaide Strikers. Opening the batting, Bates played some sensational strokes and remained unbeaten on 82 off 67 balls to help her team score 151. Baters has scored 86 runs in two games and is behind Perry in the runscoring charts.

Georgia Redmayne of Brisbane Heat sits below Bates with 82 runs in two games at an average of 41.

Women's Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 3

Sophie Ecclestone of Sydney Sixers starred with the ball against Adelaide Strikers. She picked up four wickets, giving away only 17 runs in her four overs and helped her team defend 152 successfully. She now has five wickets to sit atop the competition's wicket-taking charts.

Maitlan Brown of Sydney Sixers is below her teammate Ecclestone. She picked up three wickets in her first game against Brisbane Heat and followed up by picking one against the Strikers. She now has four wickets.

Jess Kerr of Brisbane Heat follows Brown in the wicket-taking list. She bowled very well against the Sixers in the opening game, finishing with figures of 2-17.

