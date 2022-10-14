Women's Big Bash League 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings after Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 2

Sydney Thunder Women locked horns with Hobart Hurricanes Women in the second match of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) at the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney on Friday, October 14. The Hurricanes comfortably won the match by 19 runs to begin their campaign with a win.

Batting first, Hobart posted 125/5 in their 20 overs, with Mignon du Preez (33 off 27 balls) finishing as the top-scorer. The total proved to be enough in the end as Sydney could only manage 106/9, falling short by 19 runs.

Heather Graham and Molly Strano starred with the ball for Hobart Hurricanes Women, returning with three wickets apiece.

With this victory, the Hurricanes have leapfrogged Sydney Sixers Women to top the points table. Both sides have two points each after one game, but Hobart (+0.950) have a better net run rate. The Sixers, on the other hand, have a net run rate of +0.160.

Sydney Thunder Women, meanwhile, find themselves at the bottom of the points table after a defeat in the first game. Brisbane Heat Women (-0.950) also lost their opening game, but sit above the Thunder by virtue of a better net run rate.

The other four teams in the ongoing WBBL are yet to begin their journey in the tournament.

All-round Sydney Thunder Women humble Hobart Hurricanes Women to start WBBL campaign with a win

The hosts won the toss and asked Hobart to bat first. Despite losing skipper Ellyse Villani cheaply, Lizelle Lee held one end tightly. She looked a bit scratchy at the start but once he got her eyes on, the former Proteas batter played a couple of delightful shots.

She scored 25 off 27 balls before Rachel Trenaman and Du Preez took charge with the bat. Trenaman scored run-a-ball 27 while Du Preez smashed a quickfire 33 to help Hobart Hurricanes Women post 125 runs on the board.

In response, Sydney Thunder Women never got going. They lost wickets at regular intervals and could only muster 106/9 in their 20 overs. Strano drew the first blood before Graham joined the party. Both shared six wickets between them, while Nicola Carey picked up two wickets.

Poll : 0 votes