Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Scotland will face Zimbabwe in a must-win Group B clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday, October 21. Both teams will have everything to play for. A win will put them in the Super 12 round, while a loss would send them packing home.

Both sides have one win and one defeat each from their two games. Scotland stunned West Indies by 42 runs in their opening match, but went down to Ireland by six wickets. Michael Jones played an impressive knock against Ireland, smashing 86 in 55 balls. Skipper Richie Berrington contributed 37, but the rest did not do much. Their bowling was impressive until Curtis Campher and George Dockrell rendered them ineffective.

Zimbabwe excelled in their win over Ireland. They were impressive against West Indies as well with the ball, but their batting could not stand up to the guile of Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder. Zimbabwe are heavily dependent on Sikandar Raza in the batting and his early dismissal clearly exposed their weaknesses.

Today's SCO vs ZIM toss result

Scotland have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking of the decision, their skipper Richie Berrrington said:

“We've seen the value of a good score out here. We'll execute the best we can and try to move forward.”

While Scotland are going in with the same team, skipper Craig Ervine is back for Zimbabwe.

SCO vs ZIM - Today's match playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (w), Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (w), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Today's SCO vs ZIM pitch report

According to Samuel Badree and Ian Bishop, the pitch looks really good, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. With the square boundary short, some wide yorkers can be expected. There has been no spin so far.

Today's Scotland vs Zimbabwe match players list

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (w), Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal, Craig Wallace, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Brandon McMullen.

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (c &wk), Tony Munyonga, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Clive Madande.

SCO vs ZIM - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza

Match Referee: David Boon

