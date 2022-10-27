South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

South Africa will take on Bangladesh in a Group 2 Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SGC) on Thursday, October 27. The Proteas will be under a bit of pressure for no fault of theirs as rain played spoilsport in their previous match against Zimbabwe, with the team on the brink of victory. The bad news for Temba Bavuma and co. is that the weather is likely to have a say in Thursday’s match as well.

One cannot read too much into South Africa’s performance from the shortened game against Zimbabwe that was eventually called off. However, bowling remains their strength, with the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell in the pace department, and Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi among the spinners. Quinton de Kock played a terrific knock against Zimbabwe, but Bavuma will continue to remain under the scanner.

Bangladesh got off to a winning start against Netherlands, although the margin of victory wasn’t big. Their batting struggled for most part and it needed Afif Hossain (38 off 27) to lift them to a decent total. The bowlers did a much better job, with Taskin Ahmed impressing with 4/25. They are not expected to have it easy against the Proteas though.

Today's SA vs BAN toss result

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, their skipper Temba Bavuma said:

“We feel it’s the best process for our side. The wicket looks a little drier and we have an extra spinner in our side.”

South Africa have made one change to their playing XI - Tabraiz Shamsi comes in for Lungi Ngidi. For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz is playing in place of Yasir Ali.

SA vs BAN - Today's match playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (w), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

Today's SA vs BAN pitch report

According to Carlos Brathwaite, the pitch is slightly on the drier side. On a length, there are some cracks. But he reckons it is still a belter of a track.

Today's SA vs BAN match players list

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed

SA vs BAN - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Langton Rusere, Rod Tucker

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza

Match Referee: Chris Broad

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 2281 votes