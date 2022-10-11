Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 Round 1: Venkatesh Iyer scores 62*, claims six-fer in Madhya Pradesh’s win over Rajasthan (Round-up)

Madhya Pradesh (MP) star Venkatesh Iyer came up with a stunning all-round performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 Round 1 match against Rajasthan on Tuesday, October 10. In the Elite Group A clash in Rajkot, he clubbed 62* off 31 balls as MP posted 173 for five batting first. He then claimed 6/20 as Rajasthan were bowled out for 135.

Mumbai, Delhi, and Kerala also registered comprehensive wins in Round 1 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23. Mumbai proved too good for Mizoram in the Elite Group A clash in Rajkot.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Dhawal Kulkarni (2/16), Shams Mulani (2/20), and Tanush Kotian (2/12) came up with impressive efforts to restrict Mizoram to 98/8. In reply, Prithvi Shaw (55* off 34) and Aman Hakim Khan (39* off 22) lifted Mumbai to a nine-wicket win in 10.3 overs.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 Round 1 Elite Group B match in Jaipur, Delhi trounced Manipur by 71 runs. Sent in to bat first, Delhi posted a competitive 167/7 as Hiten Dalal top-scored with 47. Mayank Yadav (2/23) and Hrithik Shokeen (2/13) then shone with the ball as Manipur were restricted to 96 for seven.

Kerala hammered Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets in an Elite Group C match in Mohali that was reduced to 11 overs per side. Set to chase 54, Kerala raced home in 4.5 overs courtesy of Rohan Kunnummal (32* off 13) and Vishnu Vinod (23* off 16).

Haryana and Services were involved in a close Group C clash, with Haryana prevailing by one run in the end. Chasing 127, Services ended on 125 for seven. In another Group C game, Karnataka (215/2) hammered Maharashtra (116/8) by 99 runs as Devdutt Padikkal blazed away to an unbeaten 124 off 62 balls.

The opening day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 also saw the implementation of the “Impact Player” rule. Hrithik Shokeen became the first ever "Impact Player". He replaced Hiten Dalal, who had scored 47 (27). The move paid dividends as Shokeen claimed two wickets.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 Round 1: Brief scores

Below are the brief scores of all Round 1 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Tuesday.

Round 1, Elite Group A (Rajkot)

Mumbai (103/1) beat Mizoram (98/8) by nine wickets

Uttarakhand (154/3) beat Railways (150/6) by seven wickets

Vidarbha (162/4) beat Assam (161/5) by six wickets

Madhya Pradesh (173/5) beat Rajasthan (135) by 38 runs

Round 1, Elite Group B (Jaipur)

Delhi (167/7) beat Manipur (96) by 71 runs

Uttar Pradesh (88/0) beat Puducherry (94) by 10 wickets - second innings reduced overs - Target 83 (VJD method)

Goa (118/5) beat Tripura (114/8) by five wickets

Punjab (174/4) beat Hyderabad (115) by 59 runs

Round 1, Elite Group C (Mohali)

Kerala (55/0) beat Arunachal Pradesh (53/6) by 10 wickets (Match reduced to 11 overs per side due to rain)

Meghalaya (85/2) beat Jammu and Kashmir (81/3) by eight wickets (Match reduced to nine overs per side due to rain)

Haryana (126) beat Services (125/7) by one run

Karnataka (215/2) beat Maharashtra (116/8) by 99 runs

Round 1, Elite Group D (Indore)

Baroda (91/3) beat Nagaland (90/7) by seven wickets

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh - Match abandoned due to wet outfield

Andhra vs Saurashtra - Match abandoned due to rain

Round 1, Elite Group E (Lucknow)

Odisha (101/1) beat Sikkim (100/6) by nine wickets

Bengal vs Jharkhand - Match abandoned without toss due to wet outfield

Chhattisgarh (132/5) beat Tamil Nadu (126/9) by six runs

