Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 Round 2: Rana slams ton for Delhi versus Punjab; Jaiswal shines as Mumbai thump Madhya Pradesh (Round-up)

Delhi skipper Nitish Rana led from the front with 107 off 61 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 Round 2 Elite Group B encounter against Punjab in Jaipur on Wednesday, October 12. The fine knock guided his team to 191/4 after Delhi won the toss and batted first. The innings came in a winning cause as Delhi held Punjab to 179/5, clinching the game by 12 runs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 66 off 44 as Mumbai trounced Madhya Pradesh (MP) by eight wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 Round 2 Elite Group A match in Rajkot. Batting first, MP posted a challenging 181/7 as Rajat Patidar smashed 67 off 35 balls, while Venkatesh Iyer scored 57 off 35. Jaiswal’s blazing half-century enabled Mumbai to chase down the target in 17 overs.
In an Elite Group C clash in Mohali, Maharashtra suffered a five-wicket upset at the hands of Services despite skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 65-ball 112. Chasing 186, half-centuries by Rahul Singh (59 off 38) and Amit Pachhara (50* off 31) lifted Services to victory with four balls to spare. In another Group C clash, Kerala got the better of Karnataka by 53 runs.
Among the other key results, Samarth Vyas’ 52-ball 97 led Saurashtra to a four-wicket win over Baroda in a chase of 176. Hyderabad and Puducherry were involved in an intense tussle in the Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 in Jaipur. Tilak Varma starred with 57 as Hyderabad posted 147/8 and then restricted Puducherry to 143/4.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 Round 2: Brief scores
Below are the brief scores of all Round 2 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Wednesday.
Round 2, Elite Group A (Rajkot)
Mumbai (182/2) beat Madhya Pradesh (181/7) by eight wickets
Assam (145/3) beat Uttarakhand (144/9) by seven wickets
Rajasthan (137/1) beat Vidarbha (136/9 ) by nine wickets
Railways (99/3) beat Mizoram (96/5) by seven wickets
Round 2, Elite Group B (Jaipur)
Tripura (166/4) beat Uttar Pradesh (163/6) by six wickets
Hyderabad (147/8) beat Puducherry (143/4) by four runs
Goa (138/3) beat Manipur (134/9) by seven wickets
Delhi (191/4) beat Punjab (179/5) by 12 runs
Round 2, Elite Group C (Chandigarh)
Haryana (136/7) beat Meghalaya (53) by 83 runs
Services (189/5) beat Maharashtra (185/6) by five wickets
Jammu and Kashmir (238/2) beat Arunachal Pradesh (65) by 173 runs
Kerala (179/4) beat Karnataka (126/9) by 53 runs
Round 2, Elite Group D (Indore)
Saurashtra (178/6) beat Baroda (175/4) by four wickets
Bihar (148/4) beat Nagaland (145/8) by six wickets
Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh - Match abandoned
Round 2, Elite Group E (Lucknow)
Tamil Nadu (143/5) beat Odisha (141/3) by five wickets
Chandigarh (178/3) beat Sikkim (112/9) by 66 runs
Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand - Match abandoned