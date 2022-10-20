Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Tilak Verma and Siddarth Kaul jump to the top spots – Updated after Round 6

We are done with round six of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. There have been plenty of close-fought contests and a number of upsets in the competition so far. We have also witnessed excellent team performances as well as exceptional individual performances.

The batters have made full use of the conditions and scored plenty of runs. The bowlers have also been equally good and have bowled their hearts out. At the end of round six, Tilak Verma is the leading run-scorer, while Siddarth Kaul is the leading wicket-taker.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Most Runs List

Most Runs List after the conclusion of Round 6

Tilak Verma of Hyderabad is the current leading run-scorer of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2022. He has amassed 297 runs in six innings at an average of 49.50. He is striking at 136.24 and is in rich form with the bat. He will hold the key for Hyderabad in their quest to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Yash Dhull of Delhi scored 46 against Goa and helped them chase down 132 with three overs to spare. He has now taken his tally to 291 and sits below Verma in the most runs list of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. He averages a hefty 72.75 in the tournament.

Prithvi Shaw is in fantastic touch with the bat. The Mumbai opener has smashed 279 runs in six matches at an average of 55.80. He has played a vital role for his side who top Elite Group A, and the dynamic opener will look to keep contributing for his side going ahead in the competition.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Most Wickets List

Siddarth Kaul is the leading wicket taker in the competition

Siddarth Kaul of Punjab is the leading wicket-taker in the competition at the completion of round six. Kaul bowled brilliantly and picked up a fifer against Goa in their last fixture. He finished with figures of 5/12 in his four overs and has taken his tally to 15 wickets from six games. He averages 8.47 with the ball and will be eager to stay at the top of the list in the upcoming games.

Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up three wickets in Karnataka’s win over Services in round six of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. The right-arm pacer is bowling economically this season and has already grabbed 13 wickets in six games. He sits below Kaul in the list of most wickets.

Vidhwath Kaverappa of Karnataka is leading the bowling attack brilliantly. He has picked up 13 wickets in six games at an average of 9.46. He, along with Vyshak, have played an important role for Karnataka in the competition and will be looking to stay among the top three of the most wickets list of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

