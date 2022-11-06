Ace pacer Shaheen Afridi shone for Pakistan in their crucial T20 World Cup 2022 match against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Sunday (November 6).

The left-arm seamer broke the backbone of Shakib Al Hasan and Co. as he finished with figures of 4/22. His splendid bowling effort helped Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 127/8 in 20 overs.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was the top-scorer for Bangladesh with 54 off 48 balls as other batters failed to put on a show. Shadab Khan once again did well with a couple of crucial dismissals, while Haris Rauf and Iftikhar Ahmed picked up a wicket each.

Babar Azam and Co. need 128 runs against Bangladesh to win the match and qualify for the semifinals.

Fans on Twitter were excited to witness one of the most amazing spells and lavished praise on Shaheen Afridi for delivering in a crunch game for Pakistan. Here are some of the reactions:

Arfa Feroz Zake @ArfaSays_ Shaheen Afridi peaking at the right time for Pakistan. The importance of big players increase in big matches. The confidence of Shaheen Afridi will be sky high in semifinal. #T20WorldCup Shaheen Afridi peaking at the right time for Pakistan. The importance of big players increase in big matches. The confidence of Shaheen Afridi will be sky high in semifinal. #T20WorldCup

Aatif Nawaz @AatifNawaz Fun Fact: Ed Sheeran's song Perfect was actually about the over Shaheen Afridi just bowled. #PAKvBAN Fun Fact: Ed Sheeran's song Perfect was actually about the over Shaheen Afridi just bowled. #PAKvBAN

Jedi, you look lonely. @HassanRonaNhi SHAHEEN AFRIDI BEAST MODE ON JUST BEFORE SEMI FINAL. TROPHY CHARGE FROM TODAY.

SHAHEEN AFRIDI BEAST MODE ON JUST BEFORE SEMI FINAL. TROPHY CHARGE FROM TODAY.https://t.co/I2o2a9zFTk

dr.ikki @idrikki541 .

#PAKvsBAN #ShaheenShahAfridi shaheen afridi the eagle 🦅 has return to his nest with the bang shaheen afridi the eagle 🦅 has return to his nest with the bang💪✌️♥️.#PAKvsBAN #ShaheenShahAfridi https://t.co/os055uurCy

fab @doozyfab Shaheen Afridi, what a clutch player... always performs when his team needs him. Shaheen Afridi, what a clutch player... always performs when his team needs him.

Sherjeel ™ @Mrfavrt4 Shaheen Afridi what a time to come back in form Shaheen Afridi what a time to come back in form

“Bowlers have done their job” – Shadab Khan after excellent bowling performance against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2022

Vice-captain Shadab Khan lavished praise on Pakistan’s bowling department for restricting Bangladesh to a below-par score.

Speaking to Star Sports mid-innings, he said:

“So far, so good. Bowlers have done their job. We assessed the conditions well. Hopefully, batters do the same. Slower ones (are effective) for fast bowlers, and if you bowl slow as a spinner, you will also get help. Umpires gave it out, so it's out (Shakib decision).”

He also backed Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to finally come good and take Pakistan into the T20 World Cup semifinals.

“We have world-class openers. Babar hasn't performed well, but he's a big match player.”

While South Africa have five points in as many games, Pakistan and Bangladesh are equal on four points in as many matches. The team securing a victory in this crucial game will seal their place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, India have already qualified with six points in four matches. Rohit Sharma and Co. will play against Zimbabwe in their last group-stage match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

New Zealand and England, on the other hand, have already qualified for the knockout matches from Group 1. The table-toppers will play the second-placed team from Group 2 and vice-versa. The T20 World Cup semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday (November 9 and 10).

