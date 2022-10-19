T20 World Cup 2022 Scotland vs Ireland: Who won today's match?

Curtis Campher (72* off 32 & 2/9) came up with a terrific all-round display as Ireland beat Scotland by six wickets in a Group B clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday, October 19.

Batting first after winning the toss, Scotland put up a competitive 176/5 courtesy of Michael Jones’ 55-ball 86. In response, Ireland stumbled to 61/4. However, Campher and George Dockrell (39* off 27) featured in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 119 to guide Ireland to a much-needed victory.

At the halfway stage of their chase, Ireland were in deep trouble before Campher and Dockrell led a brilliant fightback. Both hit one six each off Chris Greaves and Mark Watt, respectively, to get early momentum into their innings.

The boundaries kept flowing smoothly after that. Three fours came in the 16th over bowled by Josh Davey, leaving Ireland 35 to get off the last four overs.

Campher brought up his first T20I fifty by swinging Safyaan Sharif for a couple. He then took Ireland to victory in emphatic fashion, clobbering Davey for three consecutive fours in the 19th over.

Earlier, chasing 177, Ireland lost both their openers cheaply. Skipper Andy Balbirnie was back in the hut for 14, caught at point off Brad Wheal. Paul Stirling, who was dropped at mid-on in the third over, could not capitalize on his life. He was caught behind off Sharif for eight, attempting to slash a good length delivery. The umpire wasn’t convinced with Scotland’s appeal, but UltraEdge detected a spike, so Stirling had to walk back. Ireland ended the powerplay on a disappointing 37/2.

Lorcan Tucker looked in decent touch during his 20-run knock before being undone by Watt. The batter top-edged a slower delivery and was caught at short fine leg.

Harry Tector (14) then fell to Michael Leask, miscuing a slog sweep to deep midwicket. At that point, Scotland were completely on top, but Campher and Dockrell ensured victory for Ireland with an excellent stand.

Michael Jones stars with 86 as Scotland put up 176/5

Scotland opener Jones smashed 86 off only 55 balls to lift his team to a challenging total of 176/5. The batter struck six fours and four sixes in a dominant innings after Scotland won the toss and batted first.

Ireland got off to a brilliant start with the ball as Mark Adair trapped George Munsey lbw for one with a full delivery that the batter missed. The on-field umpire did not raise his finger, but Ireland got the decision overturned via a successful review.

Matthew Cross then hammered Barry McCarthy for three fours in the third over. Immediately after the powerplay, Jones pulled the same bowler for a six. Scotland reached a decent 60/1 after eight overs. Campher, however, struck first ball as Cross (28) mistimed a slower ball to mid-off.

At the other end, Jones kept finding the big hits at regular intervals. In the 11th over, he whacked a short ball from Josh Little for a maximum over deep square leg. Richie Berrington then hit three boundaries in quick succession as Scotland prepared for the final flourish.

Jones reached his maiden T20I fifty by punching Simi Singh for a single in the 14th over. He then opened up, hammering Gareth Delany for six and four off consecutive deliveries. The third-wicket stand of 77 ended when Berrington (37) miscued a slower one from Campher towards deep cover.

Jones had a chance to reach three figures, but it wasn’t to be. In the penultimate over, he whipped a full ball from Little to long on. Adair then bowled a brilliant last over, conceding only six, as Ireland did well to restrict Scotland to under 180.

Scotland vs Ireland: Who won man of the Match in today's T20 World Cup 2022 Match?

Jones played a terrific knock for Scotland, slamming six fours and four sixes. He almost single-handedly lifted the team to a good score.

Campher had an outstanding game for Ireland. He claimed the key wickets of Cross and Berrington before slamming an unbeaten 72 in quick time. Dockrell provided him with good support, scoring a solid 39*.

Campher was the obvious choice for the Player of the Match for his stunning all-round performance.

