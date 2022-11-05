Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez has backed openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam after they failed to put on a show in the first four matches of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He labelled the opening combination as ‘Jodi No.1’ (best pair) and mentioned their match-winning performances in Pakistan and overseas Tours.

Pakistan entered the tournament with one of the best opening pairs, but Babar has so far managed to score only 14 runs in four games, while Rizwan has amassed 71 runs, including 49 against the Netherlands.

Hafeez’s statement comes after the duo once again failed to step up against South Africa in Sydney on Thursday (November 3). Luckily, Pakistan’s middle order finally rose to the occasion, helping the Men in Green register a crucial victory to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

Speaking to Sports Paktv, Hafeez said:

“0:11 - I think they are ‘Jodi No. 1’. They are top performers since they are playing together since the last year, and they have won many matches for Pakistan. I don’t think we should discuss or criticize.”

The Pakistani openers will look to ensure Pakistan win their final group stage against Bangladesh on a high note.

“The duo can better their strike rate” – Mohammad Hafeez’s advice to Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after T20 World Cup failures

Hafeez pointed out that the strike rate is only a slight concern from Babar and Rizwan.

The former Pakistan cricketer said:

“[There are] some of the things you need to upgrade. The duo can better their strike rate. Otherwise, they are wonderful players and doing wonderful things for Pakistan cricket.”

In 2022, Rizwan has so far scored 892 runs in 22 matches at a strike rate of 123.72, while Babar has amassed 625 runs in 23 games at a strike rate of 126.77.

Pakistan will feature in their last group-stage match of the T20 World Cup 2022 against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Sunday (November 6).

Babar Azam and Co. endured a loss in their first two fixtures against India and Zimbabwe but have made a turnaround with a victory against the Netherlands and Proteas.

However, Pakistan’s chances of entering the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals are still unconfirmed, as India and South Africa will fancy their chances when they face Zimbabwe and the Netherlands respectively.

