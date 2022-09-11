[Watch] Bangladesh Legends hop on to 'Kala Chasma' trend ahead of their Road Safety World Series 2022 match against West Indies Legends

Bangladesh Legends opener their Road Safety World Series 2022 campaign on Sunday, September 11 in Kanpur against West Indies Legends.

Ahead of the fixture, the Bangladesh Legends side were spotted shaking a leg on 'Kala Chashma'. The trend has garnered immense popularity among the masses. The Indian cricket team and the Hong Kong cricket team have also wowed viewers with similar reel videos in recent times.

The video of the Bangladeshi players dancing to the popular number was shared on the competition's official Instagram account. The Road Safety World Series captioned the post:

"Inhe काला चश्मा जचदा ऐ जचदा ऐ गोरे मुखड़े ते ! 😎🫶🏻 Entertainers both on and off the pitch! 🕺🏻✨"

A total of eight teams will battle it out for the championship trophy across 23 matches in the latest edition of the Road Safety World Series. Dehradun, Kanpur, Indore and Raipur are the four venues for the tournament.

Bangladesh Legends top-order fails to make an impact against West Indies Legends

Bangladesh Legends won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies Legends. However, the Shahadat Hossain-led side failed to get off to a positive start, losing wickets at regular intervals.

At the time of writing, the Bangladeshi are reeling at 80/7 after 17 overs. Dhiman Ghosh is at the crease alongside Abdur Razzak. The two batters will need to finish with a flurry to take their team to a respectable total in the encounter.

For West Indies Legends, Dave Mohammed has bagged two wickets, while Devendra Bishoo, Sulieman Benn, Marlon Black and Krishmar Santokie have picked up one wicket each.

India Legends currently occupy the top spot in the table after their comprehensive 61-run victory over South Africa Legends in the first game of the series.

