“What a cool girl”- Jasprit Bumrah’s comment on Sanjana Ganeshan’s latest Instagram post is unmissable 

Team India speedster Jasprit Bumrah shares a special bond with his wife, Sanjana Ganeshan. The Mumbai Indians' pacer, currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, found time to drop an eye-catching reply on Sanjana's latest Instagram post as a token of appreciation for his better half on Saturday.

Here’s what he said in his reply to Sanajana’s post, who had shared a picture from a flight:

“What a cool girl.”

Sanjana quickly took note of Bumrah’s reply. She further wrote:

“I know right? I used a filter and everything!”

The picture showed the TV presenter wearing fabulous spectacles and a mask as she posed for the camera.

The couple are currently away from each other due to professional commitments. While Sanjana is a sports presenter for the International Cricket Council (ICC), Bumrah is undergoing recovery from a back injury to regain his full fitness and play for India once again.

Bumrah and Sanjana tied the knot in a private ceremony in March 2021. Since then, she has accompanied the pace spearhead on several tours away from home. The couple recently enjoyed a holiday in the United States of America (USA) as the star pacer was rested for the white-ball tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Bumrah is likely to return for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa

The Gujarat-based fast bowler is on his way to recovery and is expected to feature in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

He is likely to make a comeback to international cricket with the upcoming T20 series against Australia and South Africa in September- October at home. He will be a vital cog for the Men in Blue heading into the ICC event.

Mohali will host the first T20I against Australia, with Nagpur and Hyderabad hosting the second and third, respectively.

The home series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram. The second T20I will be played on October 2 in Guwahati, followed by the last T20I in Indore.

Edited by S Chowdhury