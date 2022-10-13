“What a player sir” – Prithvi Shaw reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s massive six in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw hailed his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal for a mind-boggling six over the bowler's head against Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Wednesday (October 12).

The southpaw smacked a massive six over the roof during the 15th over of Mumbai Innings at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Jaiswal shone bright with his unbeaten knock of 66 runs off 44 balls, comprising five boundaries and four sixes. His fiery innings helped Mumbai chase down 182 and beat MP by eight wickets.

On Thursday morning, the 20-year-old shared a clip of the monstrous six on Instagram and captioned the post:

“Over the roof.”

Shaw replied to the post:

“What a player sir.”

Jaiswal acknowledged Shaw's reply and wrote:

“Learning from you pajji.”

The batter has been exceptional in domestic cricket over the last few months. He smashed a couple of double centuries for West Zone in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy.

Earlier, the left-hander amassed 498 runs in three matches in the Ranji Trophy, which paved the way for Mumbai to reach the final.

In IPL 2022, he scored 258 runs in 10 games for the runner-up Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Jaiswal helps Mumbai register back-to-back wins in SMAT 2022

Mumbai continued their good form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as they registered successive wins in the tournament.

Opting to bat, MP scored 181 in 20 overs, with Rajat Patidar (67) and Venkatesh Iyer (57) as the key contributors.

Tushar Deshpande emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai with 3/26. Dhawal Kulkarni and Shivam Dube also scalped one wicket each.

In reply, Prithvi Shaw 29(12) and captain Ajinkya Rahane 30(17) gave an excellent start to Mumbai.

Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 30 off 18, while Jaiswal and Aman Hakim Khan remained unbeaten on 66 and 21 runs, respectively. Kumar Kartikeya and Shubham Sharma took one wicket each for the MP.

Mumbai had earlier defeated Mizoram by nine wickets in their opening match. Shaw returned as the best performer for the team with an unbeaten 55 off 34 balls.

Rahane and Co. will next be seen in action against Assam in Rajkot on Friday (October 14).

Mumbai are chasing their first-ever trophy in the tournament. They are placed in Elite Group A alongside Railways, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.

