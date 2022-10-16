WI vs SCO T20 World Cup 2022: Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before West Indies vs Scotland match

The Group B matches of the T20 World Cup 2022 will begin with a West Indies vs Scotland match in Hobart. Former two-time champions West Indies have struggled in the shortest format of late, which is why they have been forced to play the qualifying round ahead of the Super 12 stage.

Scotland, on the other hand, have failed to make an impact in T20Is over the last 12 months. After making it to the Super 12 round of T20 World Cup 2021, the Scots have not won a single T20I match. They are on a seven-match losing streak at the moment.

Apart from West Indies and Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe are also part of Group B in the T20 World Cup 2022. Both West Indies and Scotland will look to kick off their respective campaigns on a winning note.

The Nicholas Pooran-led Caribbean outfit will start as the favorites to win. However, they should not take Scotland lightly, especially after the way Sri Lanka suffered a defeat at the hands of Namibia on the opening day of the mega event.

Before the West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2022 match begins, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and records between the two teams in the shortest format of the game.

West Indies vs Scotland Head To Head Record

The head-to-head record between West Indies and Scotland stands at 0-0 in T20I cricket. The upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 match will mark the first time these two teams cross swords in the T20I format.

WI vs SCO Head-to-Head Record in T20 World Cup

As mentioned ahead, West Indies and Scotland have never played a T20I match against each other. Their T20 World Cup head-to-head record also stands at 0-0.

Last 5 Games between West Indies vs Scotland

Since the two teams have never played a T20I match, there is no data available for their past matches. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in the first T20I battle between West Indies and Scotland.

