Women's Asia Cup 2022: "Stuck on what approach to take"- Anjum Chopra on Indian opener Shafali Verma

Former India cricketer Anjum Chopra has been concerned with explosive opener Shafali Verma's form of late. The 18-year-old has been with the team for a while and endured a rough patch during the England tour.

Verma has always been someone who has relied on her natural game. However, when that doesn't come off, she has been found wanting a plan B. Chopra reckons the youngster will need to find out what works for her when her natural game isn't helping the team's cause.

Speaking in a video on her YouTube channel, Anjum Chopra explained how the Indian opener could attempt to alter her approach to regain form. She said:

"I think Shafali Verma is stuck on what approach to take. She has backed her strengths but they are backfiring. She needs to find that middle ground. I feel Shafali has the power to hit big shots, but she needs to focus on having a stable base to time them well."

Sneh Rana's place in India's XI is not fixed: Anjum Chopra

Anjum Chopra feels that Sneh Rana, who didn't play all of the games in the England tour, might get the role of a bowling all-rounder for Team India during the Asia Cup. The former cricketer believes Rana can do a job with her off-spin in Bangladesh conditions, but will need to bat in the lower order.

On this, Chopra stated:

"Sneh Rana's place in the XI itself is not fixed. But given that the Asia Cup is in Bangladesh, she can be backed as an all-round option instead of playing an extra fast bowler. She will bat mostly in the lower-order, just above Renuka Thakur or Radha Yadav."

Women's Asia Cup squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire.

Standby players: Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur.

