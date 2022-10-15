Women's Big Bash League 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings after Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 3

The third match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 witnessed the Sydney Sixers Women face Adelaide Strikers Women at Harrup Park, Mackay. A solid all-round performance helped Sixers Women win the game convincingly.

With this victory, Sydney Sixers Women go to the top of the table. After beating the Brisbane Heat in the opening game of the competition, the Sixers carried forward the winning momentum and came out on top against the Strikers. They now have four points to their name and sit comfortably at the top of the table.

Hobart Hurricanes Women beat Sydney Thunder Women in their first game of the competition and got off to a winning start. They sit below the Sixers Women in the points table with two points. Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars are yet to play a game and follow the Hurricanes Women in the points table.

Brisbane Heat Women lost to the Sixers Women in their first game and are placed in the sixth position. Strikers didn’t have the best of starts to the competition and are placed below Heat. Sydney Thunder have a very poor net run rate of -0.950 and reel at the bottom of the points table.

Overseas stars shine in Sydney Sixers Women's second consecutive win of WBBL 2022

Sydney Sixers Women batted first and opener Suzie Bates batting played a fantastic knock. She was well-supported by skipper Ellyse Perry from the other end as they both added 131 for the second wicket to help their side post 151 on the board. Bates remained unbeaten on 82 whereas Perry notched up well-compiled 58.

Defending 152, the Sydney Sixers Women bowled brilliantly and never allowed the Strikers Women to get away. Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers as she picked up four wickets, giving away only 17 runs in her four overs. They restricted the Strikers Women to 134/9 to win the game by 17 runs.

Adelaide Strikers Women started the chase positively. Deandra Dottin (25), Katie Mack (34) and Laura Wolvaardt (22) looked good at the top of the order but a lack of contributions from the lower-order batters resulted in them falling short of the target.

The Strikers have gotten off to a losing start to the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 and will have to fire in unison in their next outing to register their first win of the competition.

