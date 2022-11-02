Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Zimbabwe will take on Netherlands in a Group 2 Super 12 clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2. While Zimbabwe are still in with a mathematical chance of making it to the semi-finals, the thought is a bit over-optimistic. Things, however, could have been different had they put up a slightly better effort against Bangladesh. A win in the previous game would have pushed them up to five points, putting pressure on the top teams.

Zimbabwe had their chances. Their bowlers did exceedingly well to restrict Bangladesh to 150/7. Sean Williams (64 off 42) and Ryan Burl (27* off 25) lifted their hopes in the chase after a disastrous start. Bangladesh also fumbled under pressure in the end, with the keeper getting his stumping attempt wrong. At the end of the day, though, Zimbabwe went down by three runs.

Netherlands are out of contention, but they would back themselves to put up a good show against Zimbabwe. The Dutch haven’t managed to cause an upset in the Super 12s. At the same time, they have been no pushovers.

Today’s ZIM vs NED toss result

Zimbabwe have won the toss and have decided to bat first. Speaking about the decision, their skipper Craig Ervine said:

“Looks like a really good surface. The sun’s out. It won’t change much, so looking to get a good score on the board and defend it.”

ICC @ICC



Zimbabwe have opted to bat against Netherlands in Match 22 of Super 12.



#T20WorldCup | #ZIMvNED | : bit.ly/ZIMvNED-S12 Toss update from Adelaide 🏏Zimbabwe have opted to bat against Netherlands in Match 22 of Super 12. Toss update from Adelaide 🏏Zimbabwe have opted to bat against Netherlands in Match 22 of Super 12.#T20WorldCup | #ZIMvNED | 📝: bit.ly/ZIMvNED-S12 https://t.co/ydr29gZkdX

Zimbabwe have made one change. Brad Evans is out with a niggle. Luke Jongwe is in for him. For the Dutch, Logan van Beek comes in for Tim Pringle.

ZIM vs NED - Today's match playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (w), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c &wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

Today's ZIM vs NED pitch report

According to Pommie Mbangwa and Dirk Nannes, there's a lot of grass on the surface. The pitch is very firm. There should not be too much concern about the green tinge. It's about a 160 surface, good bounce.

Today's ZIM vs NED match players list

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (w), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande

ICC @ICC



Who do you think will clinch the semi-final spots? 🤔



Full bit.ly/T20WC22-Standi… Group 1 is still wide open with a game to go for each teamWho do you think will clinch the semi-final spots? 🤔Full #T20WorldCup standings Group 1 is still wide open with a game to go for each team 👀Who do you think will clinch the semi-final spots? 🤔Full #T20WorldCup standings ➡ bit.ly/T20WC22-Standi… https://t.co/tg4bU3NVk4

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c &wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten

ZIM vs NED - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth

TV umpire: Chris Brown

Match Referee: David Boon

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes