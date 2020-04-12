10 greatest deliveries in cricket history

Some of the most amazing balls ever bowled in cricket find a mention in this list.

Most of these deliveries are simply unplayable and could have dismissed any batsman around the world.

Jasprit Bumrah in action

The old adage goes - cricket is a batsman's game. As if the laws weren't already in their favour, the advent of batting-friendly pitches and meatier willows have further tilted the game in favor of the batsmen.

However, despite the odds being heavily stacked against them, the bowlers have always found ways to deceive the batsmen.Though more often than not, the batsmen err in judgement and end up losing their wickets to average deliveries, some balls are extraordinary and leave them absolutely clueless.

In this list, we admire ten such unplayable deliveries bowled with great skill and precision.

#1 Shane Warne to Andrew Strauss, 2nd Test, Ashes 2005

Shane Warne bamboozles Andrew Strauss

This ripper from Shane Warne tops the list uncontested. The ball was pitched way outside the off-stump and Andrew Strauss initially shaped up for playing a square cut. However, the cherry spun viciously after hitting a footmark. Strauss, puzzled by the sudden turn, made a futile attempt to pad the ball away but it just kept fizzing and crashed into the leg stump.

Though cynics might argue that the ball landed in the rough patch, Warne deserves credit for generating enough revs through the wrist to extract that sort of purchase from the track.

#2 Adil Rashid to KL Rahul, 5th Test, India tour of England 2018

Adil Rashid bowls a magic delivery

Adil Rashid did Warne proud with this beauty, and KL Rahul, dismissed on 149, just couldn't believe his luck. The trademark leg-spinner was bowled from round the wicket and pushed slightly quicker down the leg side. It kicked nastily after hitting one of the rough patches and Rahul, looking to flick, was beaten all ends up. The ball went on to clip the off-bail.

Advertisement

Rashid erupted in joy while Rahul walked back shaking his head in disarray. Though Rahul's not to blame, any batsman around the world would have had his fate sealed to such a snorter.

#3 Mitchell Starc to James Vince, 3rd Test, Ashes 2017-18

Mitchell Starc produces an unplayable ripper

You could not but feel sympathetic towards James Vince when this peach from Mitchell Starc crashed into his timber. The left-arm quick, bowling around the wicket, hurled one on a broad crack in line with middle stump. Vince looked to nudge round the corner.

If the ball had carried on its path, it would have missed leg stump by a country mile. The crack although changed the ball's direction by a massive six inches and the off-stump got knocked out.

"If I faced that another 20 or 30 times I think it would get me out every time.", Vince admitted later.

#4 Sreesanth to Jacques Kallis, 2nd Test, India tour of South Africa 2010

Sreesanth delivers a nasty bouncer

Sreesanth might not be a household name anymore, but he was certainly a force to be reckoned with back then. His searing bouncer to Jacques Kallis still lingers fresh in cricket fans' memories.

It was an attempted short delivery that pounced on Kallis and forced him into an awkward tangle. He tried hard to ride the bounce till the very last moment and even thought of swaying away from the line, but the speed ensured he couldn't do either, and ultimately jabbed to glove an easy catch to point. The execution of a bouncer can't get any better.

#5 Shoaib Akhtar to Stephen Fleming, NZ vs Pak, ICC World Cup 1999

Shoaib Akhtar finds the block hole

It would be foolhardy to not include this electrifying yorker from Shoaib Akhtar in this list. Steaming in from over the wicket, Akhtar launched a 148 kmph thunderbolt which slid past Fleming, who jammed his bat down an hour too late, and cannoned into the leg stump.

Bowled from wide of the crease, the yorker was dead accurate and is remembered amongst the most famous World Cup deliveries till date.

1 / 2 NEXT